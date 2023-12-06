China steps up crackdown on cyber scam in Myanmar, though flaws remain

BANGKOK (AP) — China is stepping up a crackdown on online scams run by criminal syndicates in areas bordering military-ruled Myanmar, including national TV broadcasts of shootings, confession videos and arrests of high-profile suspects.

But the campaign is limited to a limited area and appears unlikely to root out the ringleaders behind human trafficking and other illegal activities, aimed at tricking people into withdrawing their savings through phone calls and online offers. There is fraud, schemes that are supposed to generate tens of billions. Dollars in revenue per year.

Over the summer, China announced a series of joint operations with neighboring countries that led thousands of people to return to China, many of whom were lured by the promise of high-paying jobs. Experts say many people are victims who were forced to fall into scams. Those operations did not include the arrest of ring leaders in Myanmar.

“We hand them over as soon as we find them,” said Lu Jiantang, vice president of foreign affairs at Wa, whose job is to ensure that scammers are not among those fleeing fighting in neighboring areas.

On 18 November, China’s Ministry of Public Security announced that authorities in northern Myanmar had handed over approximately 31,000 suspects. Of them, 63 were key players in scam groups, police said.

“China seems to be very focused and intent on cleaning up its border,” said Jason Tower, an expert on Myanmar’s cyber scam industry at the United States Institute of Peace, a US Congress-backed think tank.

Some of those arrested belong to some of the most powerful people in two special administrative regions close to China’s border with military-ruled Myanmar.

Kokang Self-Administered Region and Wa Self-Administered Division both share borders with China and are heavily influenced by their larger neighbor. People living in both places share language and culture with China. The people living in Kokang are ethnically Chinese. Senior politicians, who have their own Communist Party, have decades-long ties to the Communist Party of China and run their government similarly to Chinese party committees.

In mid-November, Chinese police announced they had issued warrants for four people, all surnamed Ming, on suspicion of cyber scams, murder and illegal detention. The family is one of the most powerful in Kokang, with members in the government and local police, and are said to hold Chinese passports. A few days later, state broadcaster CCTV showed footage of three of the four suspects being escorted across the border by police in southwestern Yunnan province.

CCTV reported that Ming Xuechang, the family patriarch and one of the alleged leaders of the scam syndicate, committed suicide on November 15 when local authorities tried to arrest him. Myanmar’s military government issued a statement saying that Ming had shot himself during arrest. ,

Renewed efforts to uncover the scandal followed a violent shooting at a Ming family compound in Kokang on October 20, according to local media. Hu Zijin, former editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-backed news outlet Global Times, confirmed that the secret police were killed in the incident.

Hu recently wrote on Weibo, “China is determined to eradicate the toxic cancer of cyber scams in northern Myanmar … and this ultimately led to the death of the Ming family, who are said to have killed four of our undercover The military police were killed.” Post.

The Public Security Ministry did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

The Ming family is not the only powerful Kokang family involved in this campaign.

Days before the Chinese issued an arrest warrant for the Mings, Wei Qingtao, a member of another powerful Kokang family, was seen in a video circulating on Chinese social media, which is traditionally censored, talking to his relatives. Was insisting that they force people to commit fraud. The rings move.

“This time the Chinese government has pledged that without addressing the cyber scam, they will never withdraw their police,” Wei said.

Two other persons were seen in a similar video. One, Liu Zhengqi, was the CEO of Fully Light Group, the largest conglomerate in the Kokang region. The second, Bi Huijun, is Ming Xuechang’s son-in-law.

In late October, China issued arrest warrants for two people holding senior government positions in Wa Division. One was the head of the construction ministry. The second was a county chief. A few days later, the Wa Communist Party said that he had been expelled from the party. It is not clear whether he has been detained or not.

Wa police handed over 194 Chinese nationals to Chinese authorities on November 28, according to Voice of Wa State, Wa’s state media. It said such handovers are routine.

Kokang has sent about 26,000 people back to China in recent weeks, said Yin Masan, head of the administrative office in Kokang. Of those, 16,000 went voluntarily. “Our police and officers are taking strict action.”

This action has become a cause of conflict in Myanmar.

On 27 October, three ethnic armed groups launched a new offensive against the army in northern Shan State. Calling themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance, they include fighters from the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, or MNDAA, and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

The MNDAA said the offensive has two main objectives, first, to defeat government-backed forces in charge of Kokang. Second, defeat cyber scammers.

The offensive has put pressure on Kokang’s government.

“At the very least, they understood very well which way the wind was blowing in China,” said Richard Horsey, a senior adviser to the International Crisis Group, which tracks Myanmar.

Others say China is showing it will no longer tolerate scandals, no matter how powerful the people behind them.

“They want to send a signal, they want to kill the rooster to scare away the monkey, to quote a Chinese proverb,” ​​said Huazhong, a renowned Chinese documentary filmmaker who has covered Myanmar for more than a decade. To provide shelter to these people.”

Still, it is unclear how widespread China’s actions will be. Bai Suocheng, the chief military commander in charge of Kokang, was also said to be involved in the scandals, but none of his family members are known to have been arrested.

People on the ground dispute that all the masterminds have been eliminated.

“Out of these 31,000 people, there is no leader of the cyber scam. “Before we started the operation, a Myanmar military helicopter picked up these people,” said Lee Kyar Wen, a spokesman for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, one of the organizations leading the fighting. A spokesman for Myanmar’s military did not respond to a request for comment.

Although scams have become more difficult to run, syndicates can still take advantage of the instability and corruption prevalent in border areas.

“It’s become risky,” Horsey said. However, “there is a massive financial incentive to keep it going. The awards are still there.”

AP researcher Wanqing Chen contributed to this report from Beijing.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

