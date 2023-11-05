(Bloomberg) — A Chinese startup founded by computer scientist Kai-Fu Lee has become a unicorn in less than eight months on the strength of a new open-source artificial-intelligence model that rivals Silicon Valley’s top giants on at least some metrics. Leaves the best behind.

The company, 01.AI, has reached a valuation of more than $1 billion after a funding round that also included Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud unit, Li said in an interview. The chief executive officer of venture firm Sinovation Ventures will also be the CEO of the new startup. They began assembling the team for 01.AI in March and began operations in June.

The Beijing startup’s open-source, basic macro language model, Yi-34b, is now available in Chinese and English for developers around the world. Large language models, or LLMs, are computer algorithms trained on large amounts of data to read, understand, and produce human-like text, images, and code.

On key metrics, the Yi-34B outperforms leading open-source models already on the market, including Meta Platform Inc.’s well-known Llama 2. Hugging Face, which runs leaderboards for the best-performing LLMs in various categories, posted an assessment over the weekend that ranked the Chinese model in first place for what is known as a pre-trained base LLM.

“Llama 2 has been the gold standard and a huge contribution to the open-source community,” Lee, 61, said in an interview over Zoom. “We want to provide a better alternative not only for China but for the global market.”

San Francisco-based OpenAI sparked a frenzy of interest in AI after unveiling its ChatGPIT chatbot last year. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta have spent billions of dollars in research and development, seeking leadership in the emerging field of generic AI and beyond. Elon Musk recently unveiled a chatbot called Grok.

In China, tech giants and entrepreneurs have also jumped into the field, with search leader Baidu Inc. has demonstrated a version of its Ernie LLM, which it claims is equivalent to OpenAI’s technology. Alibaba has backed at least three enterprises in this field, including 01.AI. AI companies from the two countries do not compete with each other largely because American technologies are not available in China.

Nevertheless, rising political tensions between the US and China have complicated the development of AI. US President Joe Biden’s administration last year banned the sale of Nvidia Corp’s most advanced AI semiconductors to Chinese customers, citing national security concerns because the technology is used to train AI models for military applications. can be done. Last month, the US tightened those barriers even further, barring Nvidia from selling slightly less advanced chips designed specifically for China.

Lee described the situation as “sad”, but said 01.AI has built up a stockpile of the chips it needs for the near future. The startup began gathering semiconductors earlier this year, even borrowing money from Sinovation Ventures for the purchase.

“We basically bet the farm and spent more than our original bank account,” he said. “We felt we had to do this.”

Lee, who worked at Google, Microsoft and Apple Inc. before moving into venture capital. has built a team of more than 100 people at 01.AI, including former colleagues from US companies and Chinese nationals who are working overseas. The group includes not only AI experts, he said, but also experienced business people who can help with everything from mergers and acquisitions to initial public offerings.

01.AI is formulating its business strategy beyond the open-source models already introduced. The startup will work with customers on proprietary options tailored to a particular industry or competitive situation. For example, Yi-34B gets its name from the 34 billion parameters used in training, but the startup is already working on more than 100 billion parameter models.

“Our proprietary model will be benchmarked against GPT-4,” Lee said, referring to OpenAI’s LLM.

He said offering the system in English and Chinese would benefit global companies like banks, insurance companies and trading companies. The startup plans to add more languages ​​in the future.

Read more: Billionaires and bureaucrats rally China for AI race with US

Lee’s work on AI goes back decades. In his application for graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University in 1982, he wrote that he wanted to devote his life to AI research because the technology would help humans better understand themselves. He wrote two best-selling books, “AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order” and “AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future.”

“This is the greatest breakthrough for humanity,” Lee said. “It is also the final stage of understanding oneself.”

He said he repeatedly wondered whether the promise of the technology would be fulfilled during his lifetime – until he saw the power of the latest generation of LLMs. Because of the promise of the technology and the opportunity to connect the dots from his roles as a computer scientist, author, and executive, he decided to step away from his usual role as a venture capitalist and become a startup CEO.

01.AI chose to create an open-source model because most AI developers cannot afford or do not need the largest, most expensive models. Open source AI systems are like open source software, where the source code can be modified and extended.

The size of the recently launched AI system, 34 billion parameters, was carefully chosen so that it could run on computers that were not prohibitively expensive. The company is also releasing a 6B model to attract a wider group of developers. “This is a very thoughtful decision,” Lee said. “The world doesn’t need another arbitrary model, the world needs us.”

Lee said he has received some questions from his venture firm’s limited partners about how he will balance his dual CEO roles. He explains that if he spends 40 hours a week on Synovation, that leaves another 128 hours weekly. “I have 86 more hours to work on 01.AI without neglecting my Sinovation duties,” he said. He suggested that he could allocate six hours a day for sleep and everything else in his life.

