China reported on Friday that its industrial output expanded in November at the fastest pace since February 2022, although retail sales growth fell short of expectations, pointing to a weak recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Given the low base effect, economists are viewing the China data with some caution. The country was in the final months of its stringent zero-Covid restrictions in the last quarter of 2022, which had adversely impacted the economy.

“The data is a mixed bag,” Miao Ouyang, Greater China economist at Bank of America, told CNBC. “If you look at the whole set of data, it still shows that domestic demand is still at a weak level…and [the government] “There’s definitely still a need to do more to stabilize the economy.”

China’s industrial output rose 6.6% in November from a year earlier, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That beat expectations of 5.6% in a Reuters poll and follows a 4.6% rise in October.

Retail sales rose 10.1% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace of growth since May — although analysts had expected a 12.5% ​​rise in 2022 after a low base. Retail sales rose 7.6% in October.

Real estate investment in urban areas grew by 2.9% cumulatively in the first 11 months of the year, compared to expectations of 3% growth. China’s urban unemployment rate stood at 5% in November.

Hong Kong shares, which have been among the worst performers in the Asia Pacific region this year, rose after the release of data on Friday. The Hang Seng index rose more than 3%, although it is still down more than 14% in 2023, poised for a third annual loss.

The CSI 300 benchmark of the biggest blue chips listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen saw more modest gains, rising 0.7% in mid-morning trading, trimming year-to-date losses to about 12.8%.

The post-Covid recovery of the world’s second-largest economy has so far fallen short of expectations, plagued by a severe real estate crisis, credit risks and chronic youth unemployment.

Many policy support measures have not lifted economic sentiment enough, leading to calls for Beijing to increase its stimulus amid fears of a deepening recession.

Still, there are several signs that underline Beijing’s focus on growth, as well as the depth of the real estate crisis.

On a cumulative basis in the first 11 months, investment in infrastructure and manufacturing grew by 5.8% and 6.3%, respectively, year-on-year; China’s NBS said retail sales rose 7.2%, while real estate development investment fell 9.4%.

Official data released earlier Friday showed that new home prices in China fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, underscoring weak confidence in demand and investment as some of the biggest real estate developers face serious debt problems. They are doing so as Beijing attempts to reduce its once bloated real estate stockpile. Estate area.

