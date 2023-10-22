China raids iPhone maker Foxconn as founder runs to become Taiwan’s president

Foxconn is headquartered in Taiwan but does most of its manufacturing in China – An Wang/Reuters

Chinese authorities have raided the offices of Apple’s key supplier Foxconn as the company’s founder prepares to run for Taiwan’s presidency.

Chinese state media reported Sunday that authorities are investigating iPhone supplier Foxconn’s tax affairs and land use. Investigators have searched the company’s local offices as part of their inquiry.

The raid comes as Foxconn founder and largest shareholder Terry Gou is preparing a bid for Taiwan’s presidency. His candidacy has raised questions about whether Beijing could exert pressure on Mr Gou through its business interests.

Foxconn is headquartered in Taiwan but does most of its manufacturing in China. The company, which had revenues of £168bn last year, is a major manufacturing partner for Apple and assembles iPhones.

According to a report by China’s state-run Global Times, tax authorities searched Foxconn’s offices in Guangdong and Jiangsu. Offices in Henan and Hubei provinces also faced inspections by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, the report said.

The investigation comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between China and Taiwan, which Beijing argues is part of its territory. Chinese officials have threatened to invade the country and stepped up a campaign of military pressure.

Taiwanese officials believe that China may be preparing to take over the country by 2027.

Mr. Gou, who founded Foxconn in 1974, announced his intention to run for Taiwan’s presidency in the summer. The 73-year-old billionaire, who is worth an estimated $6.6 billion, stepped back from running the company in 2019 and left Foxconn’s board last month to focus on his campaign. However, he remains the company’s largest shareholder with a 12.5 percent stake.

Mr Gou is seen as one of the most pro-Beijing candidates in next year’s election. He has advocated diplomacy with Beijing and said that Taiwan’s current ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party, is to blame for the growing threat of invasion. However, he said in August: “I will not bow to China’s threats.”

Foxconn is being investigated at a time when Apple’s position in China is also under pressure. Chinese government officials have reportedly discouraged the use of iPhones and sales of the company’s latest handsets have been weaker than expected.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook visited the country last week and met with China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. He said Apple is committed to growth in China.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said the Foxconn investigation appears to be “a shot across the bow from Beijing toward Foxconn and Apple in this ongoing geopolitical cage match.”

He said: “The battle for AI and chips is getting worse, it is China retreating and going after the golden goose Foxconn.”

Foxconn is attempting to protect itself from geopolitical pressures by expanding manufacturing outside China. An estimated three-quarters of its factories are in China, but it is opening facilities in Vietnam and India as part of a drive to diversify.

A Foxconn spokesperson said: “Legal compliance is a fundamental principle of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) wherever we operate around the world. “We will actively cooperate with relevant units on related work and operations.”

