SHANGHAI, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) – China will further expand market access and increase imports, its premier said at a trade fair in Shanghai on Sunday, amid criticism from European companies who said they are looking to improve the country’s business environment and Would like to see more concrete improvements. ,

Li Qiang said at the opening ceremony of the annual China International Import Expo that the country is committed to opening up its economy, and imports of goods and services are set to cumulatively reach $17 trillion within the next five years.

“No matter how the world changes, China’s momentum of opening up will never stop and its determination to share development opportunities with the world will never change,” Li said.

China will promote the coordinated development of trade in goods and services, protect the international trading environment and ease market access, including lifting restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing, he said.

The import expo was launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 to promote China’s free trade credentials and respond to criticism of its trade surplus with many countries. However, participation had declined over the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event was criticized on Friday by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, which branded it a “political demonstration” and urged authorities to take more concrete measures to restore confidence in the country among European businesses.

China’s imports have fallen this year amid a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, although data released last month suggest the declining trend may be beginning to reverse.

In his speech, Lee cited examples of businesses that had benefited from the show – including an Afghan carpet manufacturer and a Japanese pharmaceutical firm, though without identifying them – and said that among the approximately 3,400 companies participating this year More than 200 had participated repeatedly. Last six years.

Countries including Australia and the United States have sent large delegations to the event, which runs from November 5-10. State media reported participants included Micron Technology (MU.O), Nestle (NESN.S), Burberry (BRBY.L) and L’Oréal (OREP.PA).

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, marking the first visit to China by a leader of his country in seven years, said at the opening ceremony that dialogue and cooperation was “in all our interests.”

Last year, $73.52 billion worth of so-called deliberative deals were signed at the fair, up 3.9% from the previous year.

China will “actively promote” its application to join the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Li also said in his speech on Sunday.

Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador have also applied to join.

The CPTPP is a landmark trade agreement agreed in 2018 between 11 countries, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Britain earlier this year became the 12th member of the agreement, which reduces trade barriers. China’s application is next in line to be considered by the 12 members if they are dealt with in the order received.

