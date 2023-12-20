China promises to boost NFT, DApp development despite crypto trading ban

China intends to encourage the development of non-fungible tokens and decentralized applications as the country continues to adopt blockchain technology despite the cryptocurrency ban. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a document released on Tuesday that it plans to prepare a strategy document to clarify the development path of Web3.

The central government said, “Emphasis will be laid on key areas such as governance and industry, exploring new business models such as NFTs and decentralized applications, accelerating innovative applications and encouraging the creation of a digital ecosystem for Web 3.0.” ” The document has been prepared to address the inquiries of Johnny Ng, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, the country’s top political advisory body.

The ministry said it plans to launch a pilot related to distributed digital identity to explore Web3 digital identity authentication and management.

The central government’s latest encouragement towards Web3 development comes after several local governments pledged to develop the metaverse industry earlier this year. Sichuan – a southwestern Chinese province that was once a crypto mining hub before the country’s mining ban – pledged in August that it aimed to grow its metaverse industry to a market size of 250 billion yuan ($35.1 billion) by 2025. Is of.

While China banned crypto trading on the mainland in September 2021, trading of domestic NFTs continued but remained in a regulatory gray area.

Real name DID

Earlier this month, state-backed blockchain-based service network China launched a national-level real-name decentralized identifier system in support of the country’s Ministry of Public Security research institute.

“China RealDID is seen as an extension of Anisart’s Cyber ​​Trusted Identity,” BSN said in a statement shared with The Block. He said the system launch is “a bold step in personal data protection”. According to the statement, with the system, users can register or log in to a commercial website with their DID address and private key.

BSN, the developer of China’s national blockchain infrastructure, said, “Despite the ban on cryptocurrencies, China’s progress in blockchain technology is notable, especially in advancing real-name decentralized identifiers for Web3 domains.”

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co