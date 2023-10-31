China PMI: Factory activity unexpectedly declined in October due to decline in demand. cnn business

Zhu Haipeng/VCG/Getty Images

Workers making chip card products in Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi province on October 28.

Hong Kong CNN –

China’s massive manufacturing sector has once again shrunk amid weak demand, raising calls for stronger policy support to boost growth.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2 in September, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. It missed the estimate of 50.2 in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Non-manufacturing PMI, which covers The services and manufacturing industry fell to 50.6 this month, the lowest level since China lifted its COVID-19 restrictions in December 2022.

PMI is a monthly indicator of economic activity. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while any reading below that level indicates contraction.

According to the NBS, fewer working days in October due to the Golden Week holiday, which ran from September 29 to October 6, affected the manufacturing PMI. But the contraction also underlines the fragility of the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s economy is facing increasing challenges, From weak consumer spending and a deepening property crisis to a slowdown in global demand.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 28% of GDP, had contracted for five consecutive months since March. It finally expanded in September, raising hopes that the economy had bottomed out.

“The unexpected decline of the manufacturing PMI shows that China’s recovery faces a difficult path as domestic demand is still quite weak,” said Ziwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The NBS survey showed that new factory orders in October declined from the previous month, pointing to a slowdown in demand. The employment sub-index also declined, showing that factories hired fewer workers.

Meanwhile, according to analysts at Nomura, the decline in non-manufacturing PMIs showed that pent-up demand for travel and celebrations eased sharply after the Golden Week holidays.

Overall, “the weak PMI strengthens the case for stronger fiscal policy support,” Zhang said.

Beijing has increased stimulus measures in recent weeks

China’s top parliamentary body approved the issuance of sovereign bonds worth 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) Last week to stimulate the economy. Officials said the issue was for infrastructure projects in disaster-hit areas of the country.

Property easing measures are also being implemented across the country. More cities, including Hangzhou and Liuzhou, have eased restrictions on home buying in recent weeks.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping kicked off a major fiscal policy meeting in Beijing, the first of its kind in six years, to explore ways to boost growth and address fiscal risks, including rising debt among local governments Went.

“Moving forward to de-risk local governments will require a combination of active fiscal and accommodative monetary policies,” Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ Research, said in a Tuesday research report.

They expect the People’s Bank of China to cut the reserve requirement ratio – the percentage of deposits that commercial banks must hold as reserves. – 50 basis points in the fourth quarter, which could bring 1.2 trillion yuan ($164 billion) into the financial system.

Source: amp.cnn.com