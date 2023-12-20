China pledges to clarify Web3, NFT development path

China plans to release a Web3 strategy document to clarify the way forward for the industry, its Ministry of Science and Technology said in a response released on Tuesday.

The department, along with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Association for Science and Technology, said the strategy document will handle issues of heritage, innovation, security and government responsibilities. Also, the ministry plans to strengthen interaction between relevant departments to promote Web3 innovation, deploy further research, and strengthen talent in the industry.

Despite China’s ban on crypto, its citizens are still turning to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Ministry of Science and Technology said it “attaches great importance to the development of the Web3 industry.”

There are already several Web3 initiatives in China. The Ministry of Technology, together with the Cybersecurity Administration of China, has issued a series of policy documents such as “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Application of Blockchain Technology and Industrial Development” and “Blockchain Information Service Management Regulations”.

At the same time, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and other departments carried out blockchain pilot actions that were relevant to areas such as energy, rule of law, copyright and trade finance, the response said.

Going forward, China’s Web3 strategy will “focus on key areas such as government affairs and industry, encourage the development of new business models such as NFTs and distributed applications (DApps), and promote the innovative application of Web3 and the construction of a digital ecosystem.” Will accelerate.” ,” said Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, the country’s political advisory body.

Source: www.coindesk.com