China plans to 'reshape the world' by mass producing humanoid robots - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

China unveiled plans to mass-produce humanoid robots that are expected to change the world.

what to know: According to a new blueprint document published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last week, China is aiming to produce humanoid robots by 2025.

The country plans to assist robotics startups in an effort to develop talent in the sector and ultimately “reshape the world.”

China, the world’s top electronics maker, aims to develop advances in environmental sensing, motion control and machine-to-human interaction in the coming years, according to Bloomberg.

The government is reportedly encouraging the use of AI in robots as it pushes to expand robotics capabilities. The document indicates that China wants to focus on making robotic limbs more efficient and eventually develop humanoid bots to think, learn and innovate on their own.

AI has helped boost humanoid robot ambitions in recent years. Tesla Inc TSLA is developing its own humanoid robot named “Optimus”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Previously stated that they expected it to be ready when full self-driving is fully developed as the technology is very similar.

Optimus is expected to be able to perform a variety of tasks including making dinner, mowing the lawn, and even caring for a loved one. The Tesla robot currently lacks real-world intelligence, so China seems to be focused on developing it.

China-based robotics startup Fourier Intelligence hopes to have its humanoid bot ready for production by the end of the year. Other robotics companies moving forward with robot development include Boston Dynamics, Engineered Arts and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Photo: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Source: www.benzinga.com