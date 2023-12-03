China plans 'one province, one policy' for financial risk

(Bloomberg) — Nearly a month after officials promised to set up a mechanism to resolve local debt issues, China’s regulator wants provinces to come up with their own plans to deal with financial risks, according to a report. .

Most read from Bloomberg

Xinhua news agency quoted Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, as saying the country should put more effort into financial risk management, but policies need to be formulated while avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach. Interview. According to the report, provinces will have to create their own policies to deal with the risks.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to regain momentum this year as the rebound from restrictive COVID-19 policies proved softer than expected and the property crisis dragged on. This led to successive waves of support from central and local authorities, but some economists have argued that government debt is now too concentrated at the local level.

On risk management, there will be “one province, one policy”, Li was quoted as saying in the article, which was published in a question-and-answer format.

“Risk prevention and management are eternal topics,” Lee said. He said the agency would focus on those posing major risks and pledged to deepen the so-called crackdown on chaos and disruptive behavior in the markets.

In late October, a two-day Central Fiscal Work Conference, attended by President Xi Jinping, promised to optimize the debt structure of central and local governments. At the meeting, officials also vowed to establish a process to resolve credit risks associated with local authorities.

In the Xinhua article, Li said China would establish a mechanism to resolve disputes over consumption, as well as a mechanism to protect the rights of consumers.

On Saturday, Xinhua published an interview with People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng in which he reiterated that the central bank will keep the monetary crisis under control. This type of language is generally seen by analysts as indicating how the PBOC will rein in liquidity and money supply.

– With assistance from Yujing Liu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com