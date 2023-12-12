China overtakes US as branded coffee shop capital of the world

Photograph: Guang Niu/Reuters

The roots of the branded coffee chain craze can be traced to a single Starbucks in Seattle’s Pike Place market in 1971, but China has now overtaken the US as the country with the most branded coffee shops.

The number of branded coffee shops in China has increased by 58% in the past 12 months to a record 49,691 outlets, according to research from the World Coffee Portal. This was up by more than 9,000 from 40,062 in the US, where the market grew by only 4%. In the entire 20-year history of the research, America held the crown as the world’s largest coffee shop market.

Jeffrey Young, founder and chief executive of World Coffee Portal, said: “The East Asian coffee shop market is clearly experiencing rapid growth due to unprecedented outlet expansion in China, which is fast becoming the powerhouse of the global coffee industry. “

Local chains Luckin Coffee and Coty Coffee expanded rapidly in the past year, adding 5,059 and 6,004 stores, respectively. Luckin, founded just six years ago, has 13,273 stores in China, making it by far the largest operator.

Starbucks, which opened its first store in China in 1999, will open 785 stores in the country in 2023, taking its total there to 6,806. China is still the chain’s fastest-growing market, but Coty Coffee, founded by two former Luckin executives in August 2022, is rapidly approaching the number of 6,061.

Starbucks remains the largest branded coffee chain in East Asia, having opened 1,223 outlets in 15 markets last year to reach 13,524 stores. However, domestic operators such as South Korea’s Mega Coffee, Indonesia’s Tomoro Coffee and Malaysia’s Zus Coffee are challenging Starbucks’ dominance and increasing their market share.

World Coffee Portal said, “As the overall East Asian branded coffee shop market matures, rapidly expanding operators are increasingly seeking international growth opportunities.” “Since opening its first store in China in 2022, Coty Coffee has entered South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong, while Luckin Coffee, Kopi Kenangan and Compose Coffee have all opened their first international stores within the last 12 months “

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com