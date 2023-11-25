China on the rise: One of the largest Chinese tech companies has announced a 'game-changing' 3,072-core RISC-V server that uses an indigenous CPU on US soil.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba claims to have created the first commercial server powered by a processor designed RISC-V CPU Architecture The news was surprisingly announced at this year’s RISC-V summit in the US.

The system, built using the indigenous Sophon SG2042 chip, is a massive 48-core server with 3,072 nodes that has been deployed at Shandong University in China, HPCWire reports. It is the first cloud-facing commercial server built with RISC-V processors. Each processor has 64 cores, with a 2GHz frequency, 64MB of system cache and connectivity via PCIe 4.0.

This means China has beaten the US to an important milestone in the race to expand the RISC-V ecosystem and adopt the embryonic chip architecture, especially with the US government showing great interest in the technology.

RISC-V enters the political arena

First publicized as a University of California project in 2010, the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) has gone from strength to strength in recent years. It aims to rival both prevalent ISAs within the next decade: x86 – in which both Intel and AMD specialize – and ARM.

ARM and RISC-V are both reduced instruction set computing (RISC) CPU architectures, but the main difference is that ARM is proprietary technology, while RISC-V is an open source alternative. This means that it is free-to-license, which lowers the barrier to entry.

In fact, x86 architectures are also closed source, making RISC-V one of the best candidates for an open and widely used ISA in the future. Big companies are buying into it For example, Qualcomm is building a RISC-V Snapdragon wearable platform Which will power future Wear OS devices.

Given that RISC-V is an open standard, with technologists from around the world contributing to its development, China reaching an important milestone in the race to the RISC-V ecosystem is particularly politically relevant.

Lawmakers in the US are concerned that China could take advantage of the open nature of collaboration between predominantly American companies to boost its semiconductor industry – which could eat into the West’s profits, according to them. reuters , This is especially relevant given trade tensions and recent developments in which the US has blocked exports of high-end AI chips to China.

More from TechRadar Pro

Source: www.techradar.com