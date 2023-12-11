China now has another big headache: It can't stop deflation

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

While many central banks around the world are trying to reduce inflation, China has been struggling with falling prices this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.5% in November from a year earlier, the biggest decline since November 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. That was worse than expected, as analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

The decline also reflects a sharp acceleration from October, when the CPI fell 0.2% from a year earlier, and calls for urgent action from Beijing to boost demand and stem falling prices.

The data comes days after policymakers vowed to strengthen fiscal and monetary support to boost the flagging economy.

China has struggled with weak prices for most of this year due to a slump in the property market and declining consumer confidence.

Consumer inflation has slowed since February and fell into negative territory in July for the first time in more than two years. It returned to positive territory in August and remained stable in September, but fell below zero in October.

“China’s deflation situation is deepening due to the triple whammy of rising domestic food prices, improving international oil prices and weak domestic demand,” Citi analysts said in a report on Sunday.

“Signs of price weakness are now spreading across commodities to services,” he said.

Food prices were a major drag on the CPI, falling 4.2% in November from a year earlier. Specifically, pork prices declined by 31.8%.

Gasoline prices fell after international oil prices hit their lowest level in November.

Services inflation also slowed down. Last month it was 1% higher than a year earlier, compared with a 1.2% increase in October.

The producer price index (PPI), which is driven primarily by commodity and raw material prices, fell 3% in November, falling for 14 consecutive months.

Worsening deflationary pressures have cast further doubt on China’s economic recovery.

“There is no time for policy hesitation to stop a dangerous cycle between deflation, confidence and activity,” Citi analysts said.

Late last month, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in Hong Kong that China would keep monetary policy “accommodative” to support the economy, and expected consumer prices to rise in the coming months.

On Friday, China’s top officials convened a Politburo meeting and vowed to do more to boost domestic demand and consumer spending.

The Politburo meeting, along with the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which is expected to take place later this month, generally sets the direction of economic policy for the coming year.

Citi analysts say investors are awaiting more information from the CEWC about economic policy for next year, adding that they expect “imminent” cuts in the reserve requirement ratio and policy rates.

