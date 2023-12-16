China Mobile launches LinkNFT: A new era of NFTs and Web3.0 in Hong Kong cryptopolitan

China Mobile, China’s largest telecommunications operator, unveiled an important innovation in the digital sphere – LinkNFT, a marketplace dedicated to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This development is part of a broader initiative to introduce the next generation of Web3.0 internet in Hong Kong.

LinkNFT is designed to provide Hong Kong citizens seamless access to a new digital economy and society, blending the virtual and physical worlds in an unprecedented way. The move is poised to place Hong Kong at the forefront of the Web3.0 era, marking a huge leap forward in the integration of advanced digital technologies.

LinkNFT: A multi-chain compatible NFT marketplace

LinkNFT stands out with its ability to provide digital asset NFT casting services to enterprises. The facility facilitates the creation, transaction and circulation of digital assets across various domains such as SocialFi, DeFi and GameFi. Achieving Web3.0 compatibility through CMChain’s 3-in-1 cross-chain standard components, LinkNFT integrates a cross-chain service protocol, an adapter, and a smart contract association chain.

In addition to its technical prowess, LinkNFT provides Hong Kong residents the ability to efficiently manage their digital assets, including Ethereum assets like OpenSea, through the LinKey digital wallet. The wallet is a part of MyLink, an exclusive offering from China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK).

Additionally, CMHK’s collaborations with various sectors have led to the release of over 30 NFTs on LinkNFT, including commemorative NFTs and collaborations with entities such as United Publishing House and Migu Music. These NFTs, beyond their collectible value, provide unique rights and privileges, enhancing the Web3.0 experience for the Hong Kong community.

Realizing Web 3.0 digital life in Hong Kong

LinkNFT is not just a marketplace for NFTs; It represents an important step towards realizing comprehensive Web3.0 digital life in Hong Kong. MyLink, the power behind LinkNFT, is expanding the Web3.0 application ecosystem to establish a unified digital identity for all Hong Kong citizens. The initiative focuses on verifying the value of personal data and integrating various assets on the blockchain through decentralized applications.

The primary objective of MyLink and LinkNFT is to revolutionize the way enterprise data is used and valued in the digital sphere. By enabling the movement of enterprise data value, they aim to create a system where real rights and privileges are attached to data ownership and use. This initiative is geared towards building a cooperative Web3.0 ecosystem that facilitates seamless interaction and exchange of data across different platforms and entities. The ecosystem is envisioned not only to enhance data utility but also to establish a new paradigm of data rights and usage in the Web3.0 era.

LinkNFT, in particular, is instrumental in realizing the vision by employing many of the technical standards of Web3.0. Its approach is designed to create a novel business model that revolves around data elements, specifically meeting the needs of the Hong Kong business community. The model is designed to harness the potential of Web3.0 technologies, enabling businesses to leverage their data assets more effectively and securely. Through LinkNFT, MyLink aspires to redefine data management and usage, setting a new benchmark for how businesses interact with the digital economy.

conclusion

The launch of LinkNFT by China Mobile marks a significant moment in Hong Kong’s digital landscape. By facilitating access to Web3.0 and integrating advanced blockchain technologies, LinkNFT is set to revolutionize the way Hong Kong citizens interact with the digital world. This initiative not only provides a platform for NFTs but also paves the way for a more interconnected and digitally advanced society, making Hong Kong a leading player in the global Web3.0 era.

