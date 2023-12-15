China Mobile Hong Kong unveils free NFT marketplace

Promoting Web3.0 ecosystem with various sectors

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Mobile Hong Kong (“CMHK” or “the Company”) officially announces the launch of LinkNFT, a free marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which it Makes the first one. Telecom company to launch NFT marketplace in Hong Kong. The announcement comes as CMHK’s ubiquitous smart living mobile application, MyLink, has crossed the milestone of 7 million users. Building on the successful launch of MyLink’s Metaverse digital space last year, a comprehensive upgrade has been implemented to transform this space into a 3D Metaverse virtual city, the prototype of which is Hong Kong. The advanced platform seamlessly connects real-world commercial services, creating a “Digital Hong Kong” that integrates the virtual and physical realms. By providing a user-friendly experience of the next generation Internet under Web3.0, CMHK hopes to support Hong Kong in building a new digital economy and society, thereby accelerating its transition to the Web3.0 era.

Mr. Harley Tan, Executive Director of CMHK MyLink, unveiled “LinkNFT” at an event

A multi-chain compatible NFT marketplace that enables the spread of digital asset value

LinkNFT provides enterprise-level NFT minting services for digital assets, facilitating the production, trading, and circulation of digital assets across various domains such as SocialFi, DeFi, and GameFi. Currently, LinkNFT has integrated with CMChain, the use of CMChain Web3.0 center cross-chain service protocol, cross-chain adapter and cross-chain smart contracts to ensure seamless compatibility with the blockchain by the Web3.0 Hong Kong Institute. Has been done Hong Kong citizens can easily access their personal digital assets, including Ethereum-based assets like OpenSea, through a dedicated digital wallet called LinKey provided within the MyLink platform.

Launching limited edition NFTs with cross-sector institutions to enrich the NFT marketplace experience

In a collaborative effort with various sectors of society, CMHK and partners have come together to release over 30 exclusive NFTs on the LinkNFT platform. This remarkable collection includes 20 exquisite NFTs from the MyLink ArLink series and an additional selection of 15 NFTs from Sino United Publishing (Holdings) Ltd. and Migu Music Co., Ltd. Expected to surpass a circulation of 500,000 units, these NFTs not only offer collectibles. value as well as a range of unique privileges, promising a unique Web3.0 experience for the entire Hong Kong community.

Metaverse digital space upgraded to Web3.0 digital community for Hong Kong citizens

MyLink’s Metaverse digital space has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, delivering a fully immersive 3D experience. It provides every Hong Kong citizen with their own dedicated digital residence and allows them to enter the virtual city of Hong Kong. Within this virtual realm, users can engage in activities like online shopping, virtual tours of shopping malls, exhibition halls, event venues and more. Additionally, every citizen has the opportunity to convert their Meta ID into an NFT, creating a unique identity that enables them to purchase NFTs, interact with friends, and even gift them. This unprecedented development establishes a vibrant digital community, paving the way for new possibilities in Web3.0 applications.

Mr. Harley Tan, Executive Director of CMHK MyLink, said, “The application of Web3.0 is going through a transformational stage, moving from Dapps to the convergence of virtual and physical spheres. Currently, MyLink is actively developing Web3.0. “is expanding the implementation of.” The application, which aims to create a unified digital identity for all Hong Kong citizens. This initiative empowers individuals to secure the value of their personal data. Through various decentralized application scenarios, we help Hong Kong businesses digitize their assets and facilitate the circulation of their data value. “Collaborating with various sectors, we are building a cooperative ecosystem for Web3.0, and ultimately realizing a digitally rich lifestyle in Hong Kong’s Web3.0 era.”

Promote the development of Hong Kong’s Web3.0 ecosystem and pioneer new business models

As one of Hong Kong’s leading mobile communications brands, CMHK has consistently upheld its vision of becoming a first-class service provider in the development of a digitalized and intelligent Hong Kong and has made significant achievements in the field of Hong Kong’s 5G development.

Building on the Web3.0 framework, MyLink has introduced LinkNFT, opening new avenues for business models centered on data elements within the Hong Kong business community. By leveraging the power of NFTs, enterprises can now provide users with unique and attractive consumption benefits. Additionally, users can experience the value of collecting and trading NFTs themselves, as data assets will emerge as important commodities in the future. This shift in focus towards data-driven assets is paving the way for innovative business formats with immense business potential.

Looking ahead, CMHK will join other members of the Web3.0 Association in setting industry standards, building a secure and compliant Web3.0 ecosystem in line with Hong Kong’s future development interests, and accelerating the progress of Hong Kong’s Smart City initiative. Will continue to cooperate with. Explore unlimited opportunities in innovation and technology.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Co., Ltd.



China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEX: 941), which is listed on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was established in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator. Launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

As the world’s leading mobile network brand with the largest customer base*, the company provides innovative and comprehensive communications services including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3G HSPA and other technologies. The company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in various industries, and promoting the construction and development of smart city clusters in the Greater Bay Area.

*China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2022, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

