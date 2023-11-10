China makes theft of digital collectibles like NFTs liable to criminal theft punishment

The Chinese government issued a statement on November 10 announcing that anyone who steals digital collectibles such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be punished for theft.

It outlines three perspectives on the type of crime under which theft of digital collections falls, with the first two classifying it as data or digital assets. However, the statement emphasizes a third approach that views digital collections as both data and virtual assets that would fall under the umbrella of “co-offending”.

The statement explained that stealing a digital archive involves intrusion into the system on which it is housed, so it is also a crime to illegally obtain and steal computer information system data.

“Theft of digital collections violates the protection law and interests of the crime of illegally obtaining computer information system data.”

It elaborates on this topic, naming digital collections “networked virtual property” and emphasizing that in the context of criminal law, “collections should be recognized as property.”

“Since property is the object of property crime, digital collections can clearly become the object of property crime. The act also violates property law if digital collections are stolen by intrusion into systems or other technological means.

NFTs were specifically mentioned, establishing that digital collectibles are derived from the concept of NFTs “in foreign countries” and are “distinctive assets” with “unique, non-copyable, tamper-proof, and permanent storage characteristics.” We use blockchain technology to map the data.

The announcement said that although China has not opened a “secondary flow market” for digital collection, “consumers can complete the purchase, collection, transfer, destruction and other operations to achieve exclusive possession, use and disposal capabilities.” You can rely on the trading platform for

Despite China’s official ban from 2021 on almost all crypto-related activities and transactions other than simply cryptocurrency ownership, there has been a recent buzz around NFTs.

A local Chinese media reported on October 25 that Alibaba-owned peer-to-peer marketplace Xianyu has removed censorship of “non-fungible token” and “digital asset” related keywords in its search.

Earlier, on October 6, Chinese government-owned English-language newspaper China Daily announced that it wanted to create its own NFT platform and awarded 2.813 million Chinese yuan ($390,000) to a third-party contractor to design Will give. Platform up to your specifications.

