October 23, 2023
China lifts Australia wine tariffs as Albanese visit dates set


(Bloomberg) — China agreed to suspend tariffs on Australian wine after a three-year trade dispute as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed November dates for his first visit to China.

Albanese’s office said in a press release on Sunday that China will review its wine tariffs in a move that is expected to take five months. During that period, tariffs will be removed and Australia will suspend its WTO dispute over China’s actions.

“I welcome the progress we have made in bringing Australian products, including Australian wine, back to the Chinese market,” Albanese was quoted as saying in the announcement. “Strong trade benefits both countries.”

China imposed heavy tariffs on Australian wine in 2020 as diplomatic relations between the countries soured, with trade in other goods such as coal and seafood also affected. The wine market was Australia’s most valuable market before the implementation of the duties, worth more than A$1 billion ($631.4 million) in 2018–19 and 2019–20, according to the country’s Department of Agriculture.

The end of tariffs on alcohol came after Beijing lifted penalties on the country’s barley exports in August, allowing trade to resume. Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said in a post on social media platform X that the agreement on wine follows “a similar process to the removal of trade barriers on Australian barley”.

The Prime Minister’s visit to China from 4-7 November, the first by an Australian leader since 2016, is another sign of the warm relations between the two governments.

Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and also attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

“I look forward to further engagement with President Xi and Prime Minister Lee in Australia’s national interest,” Albanese was quoted as saying in the announcement.

Read more: Relations thaw, Australia confirms port lease to Chinese company

–With assistance from Hailey Gu and Ben Sharples.

