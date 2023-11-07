JOHANNESBURG/HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Chinese financial institutions lent $1.34 trillion to developing countries from 2000 to 2021, U.S. researchers at AidData said in a report. Is switching towards.

While lending commitments reached nearly $136 billion in 2016, China is still committed to nearly $80 billion of loans and grants in 2021, according to the data, for nearly 21,000 projects in 165 low- and middle-income countries. as the most comprehensive dataset of its type. ,

The foreign finance has won Beijing allies in developing countries, while there has been criticism from the West and some recipient countries, including Sri Lanka and Zambia, that infrastructure projects financed by it have left them with debt burdens they cannot repay. Are.

The data show that both the sources and focus of China’s foreign financing have changed.

In 2013, when President Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure in the developing world, China’s policy banks contributed more than half of the lending. Their share started falling from 2015 and reached 22% by 2021.

The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages China’s foreign exchange reserves, accounted for more than half of the lending in 2021, almost all of the bailout loans.

“Beijing is playing an unfamiliar and uncomfortable role as the world’s largest official debt collector,” the report from AidData, a research laboratory at the University of William and Mary, said.

The report found that the majority of China’s growing hedge debt is denominated in renminbi, with debt in the Chinese currency surpassing that in US dollars in 2020. Overdue payments to Chinese lenders have also increased.

AdData said one way China is managing repayment risk is through foreign currency cash escrow accounts that it controls. The arrangement is controversial because it gives China debt seniority, meaning that other creditors, including multilateral development banks, can get second payments during any coordinated debt relief.

AidData identified 15 countries, primarily in Africa, whose escrow accounts totaled $2.5 billion at their peak in June 2023.

Brad Parks, lead author of the study, said they were not able to identify all such accounts, because they are generally kept private. However, he noted that they had received $614 billion of collateralized loans and that cash was the main source of collateral required by Chinese lenders, indicating that the amount in escrow accounts could be much higher than the $2.5 billion.

China is also working more with multilateral lenders and Western commercial banks. Half of its non-emergency loans in 2021 were syndicated loans, 80% of which were with Western banks and international financial institutions.

The destinations of Chinese foreign lending have also changed. Lending commitments to African countries declined from 31% of the total in 2018 to 12% in 2021, while lending to European countries almost quadrupled to 23%.

A separate dataset showed debt commitments to African countries falling to a 20-year low in 2022.

Reporting by Rachel Savage and Claire Baldwin

