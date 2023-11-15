China leads the list of labor abuses, sometimes tantamount to slavery, found on fishing vessels around the world

MIAMI (AP) — Dangerous, forced work conditions sometimes akin to slavery have been found on nearly 500 industrial fishing vessels around the world, but a lack of transparency and regulatory oversight has prevented those responsible for abuses at sea from being identified. That has been difficult to do, a new report concludes.

The research by the Financial Transparency Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that tracks illicit money flows, is the most comprehensive effort yet to identify the companies operating the vessels that expose thousands of workers to unsafe waters each year. Estimated to be stuck in. conditions.

The report published Wednesday found that a quarter of ships suspected of abusing workers are destined for China, whose distant-water fleet dominates fishing in traditionally lawless areas beyond the jurisdiction of any one country. Is. Ships from Russia, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea were also accused of mistreating fishermen.

According to the report’s authors, forced labor in the seafood industry is a rare but common phenomenon, which is being recognized as a “widespread human rights crisis”. The Associated Press in 2015 exposed the plight of thousands of migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos who were abused while working on Thai ships whose hold was often destined for the United States.

Globally, approximately 128,000 fishermen face threats of violence, debt bondage, excessive overtime and other conditions such as forced labour, according to the UN International Labor Organization.

U.S. and European companies are under increasing pressure to clean up supply chains in labor-intensive industries, where worker abuse is widespread. The Financial Action Task Force, established by the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies, has identified illegal logging and mining as a key driver of money laundering and publicly calls on its members to raise awareness about financial flows that fuel environmental crimes. Available databases are encouraged to be installed.

However, the seafood industry has so far escaped the same scrutiny, as governments often lack the tools to regulate events that take place hundreds of miles from land. This week, President Joe Biden’s administration decided to abandon a planned expansion of a key seafood import monitoring program used to prevent illegal fishing and forced labor on foreign vessels, which produces about 80% of what Americans eat. Supplies sea food.

Beth Lovell, vice president of the conservation group Oceana in the US, said of the report, “We are once again seeing the heartbreaking reality of what is happening on some commercial fishing vessels at sea and it is completely unacceptable. Is.” role in. “Forced labor and other human rights abuses should not be the price of a seafood dinner.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday it has decided to put the planned expansion on hold after receiving public feedback on proposed rule changes and will instead focus its attention on improving the effectiveness of the current import monitoring program, which covers approximately Contains 1,100 species.

Another obstacle to transparency: Offenders are often licensed by governments like Panama and Belize with reputations for financial secrecy and minimal monitoring of their fleets. Of the vessels suspected of abuse and whose ownership could be identified by the Financial Transparency Coalition, 18% flew so-called flags of convenience companies to avoid careful scrutiny and hide their shareholder structure.

The report identified two Chinese companies – Zhejiang Hairong Ocean Fisheries Company and Pingtan Marine Enterprises – as the worst offenders, with 10 and seven vessels respectively accused of human rights violations. A third company, state-owned China National Fisheries Corp., had five.

Neither company responded to the AP’s request for comment. But Zhejiang Hairong, in a statement to state-owned Fujian Daily last year, claimed ownership of only five of the 10 ships that will later appear on the Financial Transparency Coalition’s list. Pinton was sanctioned by the Biden administration last year on allegations of illegal fishing and labor abuses. And its shares were later delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The Financial Transparency Coalition combed through government reports, media accounts and complaints from advocacy groups to compile a list of 475 individual ships suspected of forced labor since 2010. Of that amount, flag information was only available for about half of the total — another sign the group says more ownership transparency is needed.

