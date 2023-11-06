China leads global gold race as it abandons US assets, dollar – Newsweek

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

China’s central bank is leading a surge in global gold purchases as the country looks to reduce its reliance on the dollar, according to a new report from Newsweek.

Despite being the largest producer of gold in the world, China has been actively purchasing the precious metal in the international market.

Newsweek reported, “China produced 375 tons of gold in 2022, but in the first nine months of 2023, its State Bank was responsible for securing 181 tons of the total 800 tons bought by central banks around the world.”

The country’s gold reserves are now estimated to be the fifth largest in the world, at 2,113 tonnes as of July. The figure represents 4% of China’s total declared assets, and the Chinese Central Bank has increased its gold reserves for 11 consecutive months.

Experts told Newsweek that China’s growing interest in gold is part of a broader move away from dollar-based assets, a shift that is occurring amid a period of financial and geopolitical instability. The report said, “Rather than trying to influence the US economy, China’s gold rush may be an attempt to strengthen its fiscal position with a stable and highly marketable asset as bond markets decline.” And its relations with Western countries are turning sour.”

“It’s probably a diversification strategy and it’s probably an effort to reduce their sensitivity to any potential sanctions that the United States might impose,” Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and an expert on the Chinese economy, told Newsweek. Is part of.” Pose on the Chinese Financial System.”

“I think they’re looking at what’s happened with Russia, and they’re looking at what’s happened with Iran being cut off from international financial networks,” Lardy explained. “They are promoting it [Chinese yuan] As an international currency – they haven’t had much luck yet, but it’s certainly their long-term goal – they want to reduce the role of the dollar, so it seems completely logical that they would diversify their holdings, Diversify your official foreign exchange holdings. , away from the dollar.

The report also notes that tensions between the US and China are rising, especially since the appearance of a spy balloon over the US at the beginning of the year, and regarding the ongoing trade war between the countries and land purchases nearby. The questions have increased further. US Air Force bases. China has also been accused of stealing American agricultural technology and intellectual property.

However, these national security concerns are not the only potential reason for China’s aggressive gold acquisitions.

“I think it’s an investment decision, pure and simple,” said Julian Jessop, an economist and fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs think tank. “Central banks have been diversifying into US dollar assets for some time, so this is part of a broader trend. Indeed, switching from US government bonds to gold has been a good trade recently as the Treasury market has declined.

In the wake of post-pandemic inflation, many central banks have raised interest rates, hitting government bond yields and reducing returns on such investments. This has led to a worldwide collapse in government bond markets, resulting in yields at levels not seen for more than a decade.

In contrast, gold is viewed as a relatively stable investment that is able to retain value in the face of inflation. “Since 1971, gold futures prices have increased by approximately 5,700 percent,” the report said. “So it’s no surprise that, according to US-based bullion trader Gainesville Coins, global gold reserves reached 38,764 tonnes in June.”

“Most central banks are concerned about the stability of their assets, the liquidity of their assets, etc.,” Lardy said. “Very few central banks are managing their reserves to maximize returns.”

The report said that massive selling of US government bonds in favor of gold could theoretically create market volatility that could hinder America’s recent economic recovery, but economists argue that it would also hurt China’s fiscal position. The situation will also suffer.

“Some people will undoubtedly argue that this is a political ploy to raise US interest rates and weaken the US economy,” Jessop said. “But it will also hurt China, because China is still a large holder of US government bonds and therefore [would be] Suffer huge losses.”

“Contrary to widespread belief, if China buys less US assets, it will not hurt the US,” Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management, told Newsweek. “Foreign purchases of American assets is good for Wall Street and the big owners of floating capital, but it is bad for American workers, most producers, farmers, and the middle class because sales of American assets to foreigners must be balanced by the American trade deficit. ,

It is not clear from the outside whether the Chinese Central Bank’s stance towards dollar-denominated assets has changed. Lardi said that while official estimates show they have declined over the past five months, at least on paper, “we have no visibility about the dollar assets they hold in accounts in Europe or elsewhere.” They are not tracked by the US Treasury. As for whether the US would impose sanctions on Chinese assets, he said it was not certain whether these arms-length assets would be subject to them.

The lack of access to China’s real finances means that, while the Chinese Central Bank buys gold mined in the country, “our visibility of what they buy domestically is quite limited,” Lardy said.

Although China’s gold purchases may be to protect its position against geopolitical risk, its economy is still dependent on US government assets to stay in the black.

“He may be buying gold to hedge his exposure to the US dollar and, as a result, the possibility of sanctions,” Pettis said. “But the scale is still very small, largely because as the only country willing and able to run large deficits, the US is the main provider of assets against which countries like China can accumulate surpluses.”

