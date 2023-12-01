China is headed for a big relief

Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS or Android.

Chinese buses are running idle. Statements issued by a handful of transport companies complained of deteriorating economic conditions and a lack of financial support. In October 2, the city of Nanchong, in southwest China, said they would close services due to lack of finances from municipal authorities. These announcements may seem unsurprising, but the intent is to do more than inform riders about canceled bus routes. A former state official says they are aimed at central officials, and local officials encourage the statements because they send a signal that all is not well in the provinces. Some have been even more direct and warned that they can no longer repay their loans. Cadres across the country are begging for a bail-out in both subtle and overt ways. And there are indications that their efforts to convince higher officials have begun.

Local cadres will have to overcome serious resistance. Officials in Beijing want to avoid the moral hazard inherent in picking winners and bailing out poorly governed areas. At the root of the problem is property. Over the past year local governments have used shrinking budgets to prevent construction sites from closing. Some have increased demand by reducing down payments or making mortgages more accessible. But these efforts seem to be failing. Home sales by floor space declined nearly 20% year-on-year in the first half of November. Sales of local government land have declined, eliminating an important source of income. And thousands of companies run by provincial authorities, called local-government financing vehicles (LGFVs), face problems. Bank Goldman Sachs estimates such companies are 61 trillion yuan ($8.6 trillion) in debt, equivalent to about half China’s GDP, and are struggling to make payments.

Individual property developers are also hoping for a rescue, and smaller banks need a capital injection. On November 22, Zhongzi, one of China’s largest wealth-management firms, said it was “seriously bankrupt” and unable to repay $36 billion of debt, prompting a police investigation. Zhongzi’s liabilities are heavily tied to those of developers, local governments and wealthy urban investors, meaning they pose the risk of financial contagion. The company will likely need some kind of state-brokered bail-out.

Will the officials accept the demands? Zhang Zhiwei of Pinpoint Asset Management says it seems they have realized the scale of losses caused by forced deleveraging in the property sector. According to news service Bloomberg, banks are being asked to supply unsecured short-term loans to a handful of developers. Prices of developer bonds traded in Hong Kong have recently surged on reports that authorities are drawing up a list of 50 firms eligible for new financing through banks, bonds and equities.

The news followed unconfirmed reports in mid-November that the government would provide 1 trillion yuan in low-cost financing for affordable housing and urban renewal. Another 1 trillion yuan in government bonds was issued in October. Some of the cash will probably reach local authorities in the hope of repaying debts. The plans imply that the central government is willing to print money to prevent the collapse of local governments and the property market. They will be music to the ears of frustrated local apparatchiks.

Analysts have not yet called the move a bail-out. LGFVs are swapping high-cost loans for special refinance bonds with lower interest rates. This is reducing the huge pressure of debt repayment on many poor cities, but the important thing is that the huge debt is not being cleared. The 1 trillion yuan for urban renewal, if realized, would likely encourage more people to buy homes, but millions of others are still awaiting delivery of properties they have paid for in advance. Many will not be constructed on time, if at all. Zhongzi’s liabilities are to wealthy investors; The state would be reluctant to save them all.

A true bail-out would give developers access to abundant credit, as would be needed to restore confidence in the property market. Demand for land will increase, which will bring more income to local governments. Shadow banks like Zhongzi may also be able to recover loans from developers. There are indications of such a step. The city of Shenzhen said it would provide enough cash to a large local developer to avoid default. Ping An, an insurance company, was tapped to bail out Country Garden, one of China’s biggest developers, news agency Reuters reported. Ping An denied the story, but the rumor has raised expectations that something is going to happen.

The plan to provide liquidity to only 50 developers indicates that the authorities still do not want to provide relief to everyone. They think they can protect healthy but liquid companies and let bankrupt companies fail. Larry Hu of Macquarie, an investment bank, says the desire to iron out glitches has already prevented the creation of a lender of last resort for companies. So authorities should also encourage banks to lend, Mr Hu says. This has not worked in the past. As always, the more cash Beijing throws out, the more others will come begging for help.

