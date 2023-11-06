China is facing foreign investment losses for the first time as Western countries flee due to US tensions and anti-espionage laws

China has recorded a quarterly foreign investment deficit for the first time.

Rising tensions with the US and Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector have fueled migration.

China is also struggling with faltering economic growth and an ongoing crisis in the property market.

China recorded an unprecedented foreign direct investment deficit last quarter, the latest sign that Beijing faces an almighty battle to revive the world’s second-largest economy after years of harsh zero-COVID lockdowns. Is.

Balance of payments data published Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed that direct investment liabilities, which track the flow of funds into non-Chinese companies, fell $11.8 billion in the three months to Sept. 30.

Reuters reported that officials have released foreign direct investment figures every quarter for the past 25 years – and this is the first time the gauge has turned negative.

The losses show that Western countries and companies are moving away from China as Sino-US tensions continue to rise and new anti-espionage laws scare off international investors.

In August, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that limits US investment in Chinese semiconductor and AI companies. Analysts cited that tightening as a factor in the decline in foreign direct investment.

“This likely reflects foreign companies bringing earnings back out of China, rather than reinvesting them previously,” said Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, according to Bloomberg.

“International companies, particularly US companies, are reconfiguring supply chains to use alternatives to China,” he said.

The ongoing crackdown against non-Chinese businesses has also turned off prospective foreign investors.

Beijing has banned chips made by US semiconductor giant Micron, sent state police to the Shanghai offices of US consultant Bain & Co and introduced new anti-espionage laws this year.

The government has also stepped up tighter capital controls, making it harder for foreigners to take their money out of the country. Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius warned in March that he would “invest in China very, very cautiously” because of the sanctions.

The foreign direct investment deficit is far from the only economic headache facing Beijing.

GDP growth has stalled this year, while policymakers also grapple with the threat of deflation and rising youth unemployment numbers.

Meanwhile, China’s property sector has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years, with embattled developer Evergrande filing for bankruptcy in August and fellow real-estate giant Country Garden defaulting on bond payments last month.

Source: www.businessinsider.com