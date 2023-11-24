China is experiencing a mysterious pneumonia outbreak, WHO requests more information

Influenza-like illnesses have surged in northern China since mid-October, topping , [+] Numbers for the last three years. (Photo by Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Remember what happened last time there was an outbreak of “mysterious pneumonia” in China? As I reported forbes On January 3, 2020, The words “mysterious” and “pneumonia” are two words that are not good to hear together, no matter how much you want mystery in your life. As you probably know, then things kind of spiraled out of control, just as the COVID-19 pandemic spiraled out of control. Well, now the M-word has resurfaced in China, as cases of mysterious pneumonia have been reported in children in northern China. They are “mysterious” because the causes of pneumonia are still unknown.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has to take any such outbreak very seriously, as you know, the whole of COVID-19 shows. That’s why WHO has officially requested more information from the Chinese government about what a WHO statement described as a recent “increase in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children” in the country.

China is already experiencing an increase in respiratory diseases in general. There has been a surge in influenza-like illnesses in northern China since mid-October, the highest level in the past three years. On November 13, 2023, Chinese officials from the National Health Commission attributed this to their lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the spread of familiar pathogens such as influenza. mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and, of course, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). China has some surveillance systems in place to keep track of the rates of these various pathogens. But it is not necessary that they make these numbers publicly available.

The M-word- meaning “mysterious” and not mycoplasma-Emerged after November 21, when PROMED and various news outlets began reporting about these clusters of pneumonia cases that did not have a clearly defined cause. In other words, officials have not yet said which specific pathogens may have caused the pneumonia in these children. The term pneumonia is a very general term for a condition where the little sacs in your lungs, called your alveoli, become inflamed. Alveoli are where oxygen moves from your respiratory tract into your bloodstream and carbon dioxide moves in the opposite direction. Such inflammation may accompany your alveoli filling with fluid or pus, which, in turn, makes such air exchange more difficult. So whenever you hear someone say, “I have pneumonia,” your next question should be “What’s causing it” and not just “Oh, that sucks.” The cause of pneumonia can greatly affect its treatment and prognosis.

Of course, many known respiratory pathogens, including influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 can cause pneumonia. Therefore, these cases of pneumonia may be associated with a general increase in respiratory diseases. However, a lot of things about what is happening in China are still, surprise, surprise, unclear. It is not entirely clear whether the increase in respiratory diseases is entirely due to well-known respiratory pathogens. And it is also not clear what is causing the cases of pneumonia in children and whether it is linked to the increase in respiratory diseases in general. Thus, China’s situation remains something of a mystery, wrapped in a mystery, and surrounded by question marks.

WHO requested China for more information on 22 November. It included more laboratory results and clinical information on affected children and surveillance data on what’s happening with influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV. mycoplasma pneumonia, and other known respiratory pathogens. WHO has also maintained communication with various medical doctors and scientists working in China through existing scientific and public health networks. This is important, because as the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated in China as well as other countries around the world, scientists and health professionals can say what political leaders may not be willing or able to say .

All this does not mean that another new pathogen has emerged. And even if a new pathogen is at hand, there may still be an opportunity to contain and keep it contained, which was certainly not the case with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020. On the other hand, just because SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are still spreading does not mean that another major epidemic or pandemic is imminent. Viruses and other pathogens don’t say to each other, “You got this” or “We’ll stay on the sidelines while you spread.” Therefore, this situation in China deserves close monitoring. At the same time, the Chinese government should be open about sharing epidemiological and clinical information with the rest of the world, just as any country is required to do. As the COVID-19 pandemic and other pandemics throughout history have demonstrated, what happens in one country doesn’t necessarily stay in the same country.