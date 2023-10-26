(Bloomberg) — Kim Hyun-suk is facing huge losses on her 100 million won ($74,000) investment in structured products linked to Chinese stocks.

When the former language teacher bought them in 2021, Chinese equities had begun a rapid recovery from the pandemic trough, and there seemed little risk of downside for the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index over the next three years.

A once unimaginable scenario has now become very possible. The gauge has more than halved from its February 2021 peak, putting 14 trillion won of HSCEI-linked securities at risk when they mature next year. The potential losses show how South Korean investors have been affected by China’s sudden economic decline and the risks posed by complex financial products that have become a staple for the country’s moms and pops.

“I wasn’t worried because one of the products I invested in in the past, the underlying index, had never gone below the knock-in barrier,” said Kim, who has bought structured securities for two decades, helping investors. Referring to the bottom level can lose your money.

If the HSCEI – which tracks Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong – continues to decline by May 2024, when his investments mature, Kim faces a loss equivalent to index performance. Attracted by the promise of bond-like coupons, the 57-year-old and his fellow investors are another example of how low rates have fueled investment in complex products.

The loss would be the latest in a series of setbacks for Korea’s $96 trillion structured notes market, one of the largest in Asia. Confidence had already been shaken by the collapse of China’s stocks in 2015, the Brexit surprise in 2016 and the oil market collapse in 2020. Regulators intervened in 2019 when retail investors stood to lose all their money in derivatives linked to German bond yields.

The financial watchdog has warned that 7 trillion won in equity-linked securities – most of which are called autocallables – are at risk this time. The total number of contracts facing losses could double, according to Samsung Securities Co., because the official figures do not include products designed without disruptions.

Most of the HSCEI related contracts will come in the first six months of next year, which will reduce the hassle. April peaked at 2.4 trillion won, according to analysis by Samsung Securities.

Brokers — including some of the country’s largest such as KB Securities Co., Samsung Securities and Mirae Asset Securities Co. — have had to rush to liquidate their ELS-related hedges, causing volatility in other assets including Hong Kong equity futures. Can.

“It’s quite rare to see such a large number of products maturing at the same time,” said Jun Gyun, derivatives analyst at Samsung Securities. “It seems investors were expecting continued growth in China in 2021.”

At the time, China’s zero-Covid policy protected the economy and pandemic-related exports boomed, rising nearly 19% in the first quarter. The HSCEI – which was used as the underlying asset in 40% of newly issued equity-linked securities in Korea in the first half of 2021 – had advanced about 43% from the pandemic low to its peak that year.

margin Call

That was as good as it got.

Prolonged stay in the Covid-bubble, property market crisis and low consumer confidence became millstones for the Chinese economy, leading to a wave of sustained selling in its equity markets.

The HSCEI has declined by about 13% this year, which will compound to a 19% decline in 2022.

Lee Hyo Seob, senior researcher at the Korea Capital Market Institute, said, “If the HSCEI gauge falls again in the short term, brokers will face margin calls and rush to get funds, which could be seen along with other issues in the financial market. It can be difficult to mix.” , Losses near maturity dates will cause huge fluctuations in option positions, he said.

Upon expiration, the liquidation of the products will add $2.2 billion worth of contracts per month to the HSCEI futures markets through 2024, according to Samsung Securities in June. While there is generally ample liquidity, there could be pressure if sentiment is volatile, he said, due to issues including global risks.

The emerging turmoil is a reminder of the risks of placing big bets on esoteric financial products, which have been popular among middle-aged and elderly Koreans. Inadequate pension systems, high living costs and rapidly aging populations have provided fertile ground for a market rally during an era of low interest rates.

The country’s retail investors are known to make risky bets with big stakes in digital coins, growth stocks like Tesla Inc. and foreign assets.

huge loss

Kim, who bought 18 ELS products linked to HSCEI, said he was “prepared for massive losses.” The two notes were issued in May 2021 when the gauge was above 10,000. It is currently trading below 5,900.

According to KB Securities’ prospectus, if any of the three underlying assets – HSCEI, S&P 500 and Samsung Electronics Co. – do not fall more than 50% from their closing prices on May 7, 2021, Kim will receive a 4.5% annual coupon. .

Kim needs to close HSCEI above 8,024.25 by its maturity in May 2024 to get all his money back. That would require a 37% gain from current levels at a time when pessimism is prevalent on Chinese stocks due to its slowing economy and geopolitical tensions.

“Traditionally, South Korean autocalls have consistently delivered 7% annual returns over the past 15 years. However, as market dynamics change, investors may think twice before reinvesting in these products,” said Tiago Fernandes, head of data and platforms at structured product software provider WSD.

–With assistance from Jaehyun Eom.

