China iPhone ban 'intensifies' across the country, report says - 9to5Mac

In September, China began banning officials from using iPhones and other foreign technology within government agencies. A new report from bloomberg TODAY says the ban on iPhone use has expanded to more Chinese agencies, covering “at least eight provinces.”

The report describes it as a “major step forward” from the initial iPhone ban in September, which affected only a “small number of agencies” in China. Chinese officials are asking government employees to use smartphone brands from local companies instead of iPhone or other foreign smartphones.

“Many state firms and government departments in at least eight provinces, including the prosperous coast, have instructed employees in the past month or two to start bringing in local brands.” bloomberg Report.

Several state firms and government departments in at least eight provinces, including the prosperous coast, have instructed staff in the past month or two to start carrying local brands, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s a big step up from around September, when a small number of agencies in Beijing and Tianjin began telling employees to leave foreign devices at home, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential orders. Said.

In September, Chinese officials denied reports that it had banned iPhones from being placed inside any government agency. However, at the same time, executives expressed concern about “too much exposure in the media of security incidents related to Apple’s phones.” The US government called the iPhone ban in China “unfair retaliation”.

As bloomberg Pointedly, there are still many unknown details about the extent of the iPhone ban in China and how strictly it is being enforced. Still, the ban presents a “big challenge” for Apple and other foreign technology companies like Samsung.

Source: 9to5mac.com