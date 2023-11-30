China Investment Bank banned from bearish research, money display

(Bloomberg) — One of China’s biggest investment banks has warned its analysts against any recession calls and to avoid flaunting their lavish lifestyles, as Beijing cracks down on well-paid bankers. Continues to tighten.

Analysts at China International Capital Corp. are barred from sharing negative comments about the economy or markets in both public and private discussions, according to an internal memo sent to the research department this month and seen by Bloomberg News. Employees should also avoid wearing luxury brands or disclosing their compensation to third parties, the memo said.

The directive underscores the growing level of self-scrutiny at Chinese financial institutions after officials this year criticized bankers’ “hedonistic” lifestyles and ordered them to comply with President Xi Jinping’s “shared prosperity” campaign. It also highlights concerns among international investors that China is increasingly restricting access to transparent data and research in the world’s second-largest economy.

While Xi has vowed to make the country a more attractive destination for foreign capital, his government is also curbing the availability of some economic data and cracking down on advisers who help global fund managers make investment decisions in China. Let’s help. In recent examples of backlash against negative comments, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. attracted a wave of criticism after publishing a bearish report on Chinese banks in July.

CICC did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the memo, CICC asked its analysts to take extra precautions when sharing ideas with clients outside China to minimize national security and political risks. It added that they have also been asked to conduct due diligence on the experts they wish to invite for pitches and conferences.

The Beijing-based company is not alone in disciplining its employees as China has stepped up its scrutiny on analysts’ conduct since mid-2020.

At least two other major investment banks have given analysts verbal guidance in the past year to stop them from commenting negatively on the domestic economy or bragging about their pay, and to avoid discussing private information, people familiar with the matter said. Have been asked not to reveal your identity. The Shenzhen-based brokerage discouraged its economists from discussing topics including deflation and the yuan exchange rate, one of the people said.

The environment has made it difficult for financial conference organizers to field speakers willing to share candid views about the Chinese economy and markets at financial conferences, the people said.

CICC’s latest document includes conduct guidelines that span from customer engagement and social media use to expense reimbursement, parts of which extend to employees’ family members.

The company has already resorted to cost-cutting amid declining profits and leadership reshuffle. According to the document, business-related expenses will be strictly controlled, with analysts discouraged from taking a taxi home after a road show or ordering drinks at a business banquet. The CICC earlier this year cut the compensation of some senior bankers by more than 40% through 2022 and slashed travel allowances.

Bankers may have to prepare for more challenges ahead. China’s parliament said earlier this month that there was still room for financial industry profits to decline as a share of the economy, as regulators push banks to provide more support to the troubled asset sector. On Wednesday, 19 Chinese brokerages, including local ventures of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, vowed to fight corruption in their investment-bank businesses.

Xi’s signature anti-corruption campaign has led to the dismissal of more than 100 senior financial officials and executives this year alone. And while China attempts to restore investor confidence in its weak economy and markets, it is likely to continue its historic crackdown on information deemed harmful.

According to the memorandum, CICC analysts should exercise caution in commenting on social media and avoid posting or sharing politically sensitive content. They have also been ordered to “actively” participate in party-building activities, which usually involves studying the views of top leaders.

Here are some other restrictions the CICC is placing on its analysts:

Avoid making comments that are inconsistent with government policies

Unpublished thoughts on social media WeChat, avoid sharing full reports and try to keep all posts work related

Make sure family members follow basic ethical standards

Avoid using full daily allowance on meals while working overtime

–With assistance from John Cheng, Jackie Cai, Heng Xie, and Dennis Wei.

(Adds restrictions on other banks from seventh paragraph.)

