China hopes to get its own SpaceX, promises financial support to space startups

In an effort to rival the United States in outer space, China’s President Xi Jinping Is copying NASA’s strategy of supporting local startups, which is similar in approach Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) is considering private companies funding future space missions. The announcement comes after the successful return of three astronauts from the Tiangong space station on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. As the deputy director said, the agency is currently reviewing proposals to use privately developed rockets for cargo transport missions to the Chinese space station. Lin Ziqiang,

Although CMSA has not disclosed the potential size or value of contracts that could be awarded to private companies, the move reflects the strategy adopted by NASA with SpaceX. The latter company won a $3.6 billion cargo-flight contract in 2008, just two years after its inaugural rocket launch.

See also: What’s happening with Tesla stock?

The decade since China opened up the space industry to private investment has seen some significant achievements. Most notably, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology, also known as I-Space, launched the country’s first privately developed rocket into orbit in 2019.

However, the sector now finds itself at a turning point and the pace of fundraising has slowed. Startups, which raised an average of $1.2 billion annually between 2019 and 2022, are projected to raise about half that amount this year, according to China Space Monitor.

CMSA contracts could potentially boost Chinese industry, similar to the boost SpaceX received from NASA, as noted lynette tanCEO of Space Faculty Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based company that helps clients train space-sector workforces.

Despite the challenges, some space startups already receive direct government support, including government grants and rent subsidies. Additionally, initiatives have been taken to raise their public profile, including brand collaborations and public exhibitions.

Read next: New York Attorney General approves stay on revoking Trump’s business certificates in New York fraud trial

Photo by Alejo Miranda on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, edited by



pooja princess

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system uses the broader Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more, to create relevant and timely stories for you. learn more.

Source: www.benzinga.com