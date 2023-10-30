China holds major financial conference to revive slowing economy

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s leaders are expected to meet starting Monday in Beijing to find ways to reform the country’s broken property market, create jobs for millions of unemployed youth and spur faster growth. .

The National Financial Action Summit, usually held twice a decade, is expected to further tighten leader Xi Jinping’s control over the country’s $61 trillion financial sector. It follows last week’s announcement of a plan to issue 1 trillion yuan ($330 billion) in bonds for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.

The government is looking to counter a sharp slowdown in housing construction by sinking deeper into the deficit. Economists say the challenge lies in finding ways to ensure sustainable, balanced growth while reducing the huge debt held by real estate developers, local governments and regional banks.

Former Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao said in an interview with China’s CGTN network while attending an international financial conference in southern China, the gathering held behind closed doors and without any formal public announcement on Monday. Will deal with. Guangzhou of China.

“Overall, the financial sector in China has made progress but faces challenges at the moment,” Nakao said. While long-term reforms are likely to be on the agenda, he suggested that more immediate problems like the real estate sector are the priority.

The last Financial Action Conference was held in 2017, but was postponed to 2022 due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sudden death last week of former Prime Minister Li Keqiang, an English-speaking economist who represented a generation of politicians schooled in a time of greater openness to liberal Western ideas, was seen by many observers as a move toward stronger party control. Seen as a symbol of change.

Lee was sidelined in the leadership transition last year. Since then, Xi has made a sweeping reshuffle of economic and financial leadership positions and established a unit called the Central Financial Commission, seen as a move to co-ordinate and weaken other regulators such as the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Last week, Xi reportedly visited the central bank, or People’s Bank of China, a rare move that underscores the party’s tightening control over markets and financial institutions.

Lan Phoan, the newly appointed finance minister, will face a major challenge given the tide of debt that has engulfed many local governments as revenue from land concessions, a major source of funding, dried up along with declining wealth. Is.

Although the world’s second-largest economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% in the first nine months of the year, close to the government’s target of 5%, the International Monetary Fund has warned that local governments’ debt is rising to dangerous levels. are grown. level, total government debt levels rose to nearly 150% of the country’s GDP.

While retail sales and other services have revived in China since it ended its stringent anti-virus controls late last year, the unemployment rate for young Chinese has topped 20% earlier this year and demand is still low. Has also not come back completely.

Deepening the deficit by issuing bonds would help counter a sharp slowdown in housing construction as Chinese hold on to their savings while developers struggle to deliver new homes to replace those they have already sold.

As officials convened their meetings in Beijing, a Hong Kong court postponed to Dec. 4 a hearing on the winding-up of property developer China Evergrande, which was stuck when regulators began a crackdown on excessive borrowing two years ago . Fears of a possible Evergrande default in 2021 had rattled global markets, but they eased after the central bank said its problems were under control and Beijing would keep credit markets afloat.

With liabilities of more than $300 billion, Evergrande is the largest of dozens of developers to default. Its efforts to restructure foreign debts have been hampered by the detention of its chairman Hui Ka Yan in investigation of unspecified suspected crimes.

Country Garden, another major developer, failed to meet a deadline last week to pay interest on dollar bonds. The company, based in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, had liabilities of about $187 billion as of June.

The government has adopted various measures to try to deal with the property crisis. This has eased controls on housing purchases and reduced the amount of money held as reserves by banks. It has adopted measures to support private industries, which provide the vast majority of jobs in China. It also promises tax relief for small businesses and rural families.

AP Business Writer Zen Hsu in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Source: www.bing.com