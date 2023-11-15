China has shocked the world with its 1.2 terabit network that can stream the entire Netflix repository in under 30 minutes

In a move that surprised the global tech industry, China has unveiled the world’s fastest internet service, with 1.2 terabit per second data transmission speed. This achievement not only puts China ahead of its nearest competitors, the US and South Korea, but also exceeds industry estimates by two years.

What happened: China’s new fiber internet service can transmit data at a rate of 1.2 terabits per second over a network more than 3,000 kilometers long. The network connects Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou and can send up to 150 4K movies in less than a second. To put this into perspective, this network can stream the entire Netflix global content repository in less than half an hour.

The network was commissioned in July and officially inaugurated on Monday. This achievement is the result of a joint venture between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei TechnologiesAnd Cernet Corporation, The achievement defies industry projections that had projected the roll-out of 1 terabit per second ultra-high-speed networks by around 2025.

why it matters: This advancement is a major component of Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) The project is a national effort to provide China with state-of-the-art Internet technology. The FITI project, which started in 2013, is supported by the government and involves 40 universities.

The entire software and hardware system of this network is developed domestically, reducing China’s dependence on the US and Japan for Internet technology components. This achievement underlines China’s rapid technological progress and its strategic move towards self-reliance in key technology infrastructure.

