China has banned Apple and Samsung phones from government offices and companies

As tensions between China and America are increasing, both countries are trying to counter each other through some measures. The United States banned US-based chip makers from exporting advanced chips and chip manufacturing technologies to Chinese companies. In response, the Chinese government has banned non-Chinese smartphones from its offices.

The Chinese government may have instructed its agencies and state-backed firms to ban the use of non-Chinese phones by employees

According to a Bloomberg report, more Chinese agencies and state-backed firms have asked their employees to stop bringing their iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and non-Chinese smartphones to their workplaces. This will significantly reduce the sales of iPhone and Samsung phones in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Previously, only a few states mandated this rule, and now, eight states, including wealthy coastal areas, have banned non-Chinese phones in their offices. This means that this ban is spreading throughout China.

China is trying to move away from US-based technologies and products. The country’s government is investing billions of dollars in semiconductor research, development and production technologies. Huawei and other local companies have seen a resurgence in smartphone sales. Apple’s shares have reportedly fallen since the news broke about the ban. Even the stock prices of Apple’s suppliers, including LG Innotek and Minebea Mitsumi, fell. Sales of iPhones are expected to decline, which will have a direct impact on Apple’s revenues in the coming months and years. Since Samsung’s market share in China is very small, the company will not be affected as much as Apple.

The ban is also expected to reach private companies informally, as smaller companies in lower-tier cities have reportedly issued their own verbal instructions to stop using non-Chinese phones. While the Chinese government has refused to officially ban iPhones and Samsung phones in the past, the severity of the ban will vary from agency to agency. Some government agencies may prevent employees from using iPhones or Samsung phones in the workplace, while others may prevent them from using non-Chinese phones altogether.

Source: www.sammobile.com