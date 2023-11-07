China has acquired a global network of strategically important ports

A decade ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Maritime Silk Road, the maritime component of his flagship Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at improving China’s access to world markets by investing in transportation infrastructure. Investment in the initiative has since slowed as Chinese growth has faltered, the United States has backed off and countries are questioning the indebtedness brought by the projects.

But China has already gained a significant share in the global ports network that is the hub of world trade and freedom of navigation. Although the stated goal of the investment was commercial, the United States and its allies have become concerned about potential military implications.

Xi has often talked about his ambition to transform China into a “maritime superpower”. The port network offers a glimpse of the reach of those ambitions.

maritime silk road map

Map showing ports owned or operated by China before the announcement of the Maritime Silk Road

Map showing China-owned or operated ports in 2023

China’s ambitious sea route runs south from China’s coast, a key transit route across the Indian Ocean and the Middle East, and ends in Europe.

When Xi announced his plan, China had a stake in 44 ports Globally, providing a foundation for their strategy.

A decade later, China owns or operates ports and terminals in nearly 100 locations in more than 50 countries spanning every ocean and every continent. Many are located along some of the world’s most strategic waterways.

Most of the investment has been made by Chinese government-owned companies, making Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party effectively the largest operators of ports that are at the heart of global supply chains.

Analysts say this expansion is vital to China’s economic power and also has significant military implications. “This is not a coincidence,” said Carroll Evans, director of the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College. “I strongly believe that the particular ports they are targeting for investment have a strategic aspect to them.”

The stated purpose of this maritime network is commercial: to enhance and streamline China’s access to worldwide markets. In 2018, China expanded its maritime footprint at the Khalifa Port in the UAE, a vital connector between Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping built a commercial container terminal at the port, which it now operates.

Satellite imagery showing a Chinese-operated container terminal at Khalifa Port

port of caliphate,

United Arab Emirates

Port of Khalifa, United Arab Emirates

Port of Khalifa, United Arab Emirates

Port of Khalifa, United Arab Emirates

In late 2015, China acknowledged that it was building a military base near the Chinese-run port of Djibouti. The African base officially opened in 2017, just six miles from the US military base in the country. Located at the narrow entrance to the Red Sea, Djibouti is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, with about 10 percent of global oil exports and 20 percent of commercial goods passing through the Suez Canal and through the narrow strait.

Satellite imagery shows a Chinese military base near the port of Djibouti

Beijing is decades away from matching the US military presence around the world, but China has the largest and fastest growing navy in the world, and is increasingly moving beyond the shores of East Asia.

Charts showing the number of Chinese ports and naval battle force ships

Total number of ports owned or

operated by Chinese companies

Chinese and American numbers

naval warfare ships

Total number of ports owned or

operated by Chinese companies

Chinese and US navies numbers

warships

Total number of ports owned

or operated by Chinese companies

Chinese and US navies numbers

warships

Total number of ports owned or operated

by Chinese companies

Number of Chinese and US naval battles

to strengthen ships

For example, having no naval presence in the Indian Ocean two decades ago, China now maintains six to eight warships in the region at any one time, U.S. officials say.

The United States is still the world’s largest military power, with approximately 750 bases overseas. With just one, China is far from matching U.S. naval power, said Stephen Watts of the Rand Corp. “The implications of these remote targets have been exaggerated,” he said. “If it comes to a shooting match, China will easily overcome these small posts.”

But China’s port network poses a different kind of challenge to U.S. security interests than the threat of war, said Isaac Cardon of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. China is now the world’s dominant commercial maritime power, and its strategic hold on the world’s supply routes can be used in a variety of ways to deter or restrict U.S. trade, troop movement, and freedom of navigation. “This is an asymmetric threat,” he said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com