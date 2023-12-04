China Evergrande liquidation hearing in Hong Kong court postponed until January

[1/4]The company logo is seen at the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China on September 26, 2021. Reuters/Eli Song/File Photo Get licensing rights

HONG KONG, Dec 4 (Reuters) – The hearing of a liquidation petition filed against China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) in a Hong Kong court was postponed to next month, in a major relief that a debt restructuring proposal could be finalized. Got more time to give. For the struggling developer.

In an unexpected move, the court on Monday adjourned a hearing on the petition until Jan. 29, after lawyers for Evergrande (3333.HK) sought an adjournment, saying none of the creditors were “actively pursuing” Is not seeking liquidation.

On October 29, when adjourning the hearing to Monday, Hong Kong High Court Judge Linda Chan said the next hearing would be the last before a decision on winding up Evergrande is made.

Evergrande shares fell more than 13% from the day before Monday’s stay order.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer with total liabilities of more than $300 billion, defaulted on its offshore loans in late 2021 and became the poster child of the debt crisis that has gripped China’s property sector since then have taken.

Evergrande struggled last week to draw up a revised restructuring plan to avoid a possible liquidation order.

After the adjournment on Monday, a representative of investment bank Moelis & Co, an adviser to a group of offshore Evergrande creditors, said they were surprised by the decision.

Creditors were opposed to the latest restructuring plan and would seek liquidation if the terms were not changed, the adviser said.

Evergrande’s lawyer told the court that the developer expected to “refine” its restructuring proposal in the next five weeks. The judge asked Evergrande to hold direct discussions with “relevant authorities” on the revised terms.

The liquidation of Evergrande, which listed assets worth $240 billion as of the end of June, will put further pressure on an already troubled property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy.

Evergrande’s debt crisis has been a major concern for global investors at a time when the economy is struggling to make a strong recovery after the pandemic, property sales have slowed and hundreds of thousands of homes remain unfurnished across the country .

Authorities have announced a series of measures to revive the property sector, which has been destabilized in the past few years due to the debt crisis of giants such as Evergrande and Country Garden (2007.HK).

Evergrande has been working on a debt reform plan for nearly two years. Its original plan failed in late September when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed to be under investigation for suspected criminal activity.

The developer did not receive Chinese regulatory approval to issue new US dollar bonds – a key part of the restructuring plan – and, as a result, has not held a creditor vote on the plan.

Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, filed a liquidation petition in June 2022 because it said Evergrande had not honored an agreement to repurchase shares the investor had bought in the unit.

Reporting by Claire Jim; Written by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing

