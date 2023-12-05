China Evergrande gets unexpected relief from liquidation

China Evergrande, once China’s most prolific property developer, has narrowly avoided long-expected liquidation.

A Hong Kong bankruptcy judge on Monday gave Evergrande two months to strike a deal with foreign investors who lost money when the company defaulted on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt two years ago. The judge set the next court hearing for January 29.

It was an unexpected development in a bankruptcy case filed 18 months ago by an investor so desperate to get paid that he sued to liquidate Evergrande. The judge, Linda Chan, said in October that she was prepared to order the liquidation of Evergrande if she could not reach an agreement with its creditors on how to divide some of the company’s remaining assets.

But on Monday, Judge Chan gave Evergrande another chance after a lawyer for the investor who originally sued the company, known in court as the petitioner, said his client is now actively seeking liquidation. Was not demanding, which caused confusion among lawyers and consultants. Other creditors who had gathered at the court.

“We thought the company was going to close today,” said Neil MacDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which advised creditors. “The petitioner changed his position and did not press for the company to be closed, which was a surprise to us,” Mr. McDonald said, adding that he was informed of the change 15 minutes before the hearing on Monday. Was. He and another advisor to the creditors indicated that if they had been given more notice, they would have opposed the moratorium.

The split among creditors was another inconclusive turn in a long and still unresolved case that will ultimately determine how Evergrande will meet its ultimate fate.

For two decades, Evergrande was held up as an example of success in China. It was one of the most powerful companies in the country, at the center of the real estate industry that was vital to the country’s economic growth. But years of overexpansion led to defaults on overdue bills worth more than $300 billion.

Evergrande’s default plunged China’s housing market into crisis, leaving many Chinese households pessimistic about the property market, the main store of wealth for most households. As Evergrande’s financial situation has continued to deteriorate in recent months, investors have been left with little hope in return.

Since then, Evergrande has been operating in limbo – unable to meet its obligations but not formally dormant. To the millions of Evergrande home buyers who still have unfinished properties outstanding, to the many workers who built and sold its apartments but who have not been compensated, and to the Chinese banks and investors who bought it in hopes of making money. Given, many questions remain. be paid back.

Of all the people Evergrande owes money, the foreign creditors fighting the company in court are the most public. But they owe the smallest share to the largest dissolution of any Chinese company in history.

Behind the scenes, Chinese officials and regulators, who are struggling to stabilize the broader real estate sector, have the final say in what happens to Evergrande.

Evergrande had worked with offshore creditors on a repayment plan this summer, but it canceled the deal in September when the company’s founder and Chairman Hui Ka Yan was detained by authorities. A deal, Evergrande said at the time, was no longer possible because of new rules that prevented it from issuing stock or selling bonds that would be needed to finance the restructuring deal.

In court on Monday, Evergrande’s lawyers described their proposed plan to circumvent these rules. Judge Chan interrupted them and warned them to include the Chinese government in the company’s plans to ensure such a deal could be made possible. Judge Chan said, “I would have thought that a more reliable source would be direct discussions with the relevant authorities.”

Going into Monday, most of those involved thought this would be the last hearing. When Judge Chan adjourned the pre-trial hearing on October 30, he said it was “highly likely” to be the last relief for the company.

However, despite the latest postponement, liquidation is still possible. If creditors are unhappy with the new restructuring plan, which appeared to many on Monday, they could press their case on Jan. 29 to break up Evergrande.

Any liquidation of Evergrande would be messy and could take years. Evergrande’s business structure is complicated. Three companies outside China’s jurisdiction are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including its holding company. It has thousands of subsidiaries and more than 1,000 real estate projects in China – assets that may be out of reach for investors in Hong Kong.

Source: www.nytimes.com