China Evergrande gets final relief as closing hearing is postponed

Evergrande winding up hearing adjourned to December 4

Judge says delay in decision will be final

Evergrande owes more than $300 billion, has assets of $240 billion

The hearing on the winding up of Logan Group was also adjourned till December 4.

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) – A hearing into the winding-up of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was postponed on Monday to Dec. 4, a Hong Kong High Court judge said, giving the world’s most indebted property developer a last chance to come to fruition. Gave. Come up with a restructuring plan or face liquidation.

Evergrande, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion, including $19 billion in international market bonds, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of a debt crisis that has engulfed China’s property sector since Is.

Justice Linda Chan told the court that the next hearing would be the last before a decision on the winding up order is taken.

Evergrande needed to come up with a “concrete” revised restructuring proposal before that date, he said, otherwise it was likely the company would be wound up.

A liquidator can still negotiate with creditors on restructuring and make progress on an agreement, Chan said.

The company’s shares narrowed losses to 8% after the adjournment on Monday, after falling as much as 23% in the morning session.

‘No better option’

China’s property sector accounts for about a quarter of activity in the world’s second-largest economy. Its crisis has roiled global markets and prompted Beijing to take a series of steps to reassure investors and homeowners.

The liquidation of Evergrande, which listed total assets of $240 billion at the end of June, would deal a further blow to already fragile capital markets, but the immediate impact on the company’s operations, including its many homebuilding projects, is expected to be small.

An Evergrande bondholder said, “I don’t think anyone wants to see it end. But right now, we don’t think there’s a better option Evergrande can offer, so the chances are still high that it eventually ends.” Will go.” , asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment.

Evergrande had been working on an offshore debt restructuring plan, but the plan failed last month when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

According to Forbes, Evergrande grew rapidly through buying land through loans and selling apartments rapidly at low margins, making Hui the richest man in Asia in 2017.

But with its overall liabilities rising, Evergrande grew under pressure as the property market weakened and Chinese regulators cracked down on companies with high debt levels.

Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, filed a winding-up petition in June 2022 because it said Evergrande had not honored an agreement to repurchase shares the investor had bought in the unit.

Evergrande last month disclosed investigations into its founder and one of its main subsidiaries, and it was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a key part of the restructuring plan. It also canceled creditor votes originally scheduled for late last month.

logan liquidation

The winding up order of fellow property developer Logan Group (3380.HK) was also postponed until December 4 by the same court.

The Shenzhen-based company said last year it would suspend interest payments and restructure its offshore debt, including $3.7 billion of dollar bonds, due to liquidity pressures.

Little progress has been made on restructuring talks since the company said in March it had begun talks with offshore creditors to agree on proposed restructuring terms, bondholders told Reuters.

Logan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Logan and two of its subsidiaries received a winding-up petition in November 2022 filed by the bond trustee representing certain investors holding 5.75% 2025 bonds.

Reporting by Claire Jim and Zi Yu in Hong Kong; Written by Scott Murdoch in Sydney. Edited by Lincoln Fest

