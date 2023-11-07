China EV makers disappointed over reports of Tesla’s cheaper EU-made models

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers fell after a report that Tesla Inc. is planning a more affordable model targeting European consumers, intensifying competition in an industry where a price war has hurt profits. Has reduced.

A new Tesla model priced at €25,000 ($26,863) will be produced at its factory near Berlin, Reuters said on Monday, citing an unnamed source. According to the report, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced the plan last week when he visited the Tesla factory in Grueneheide, without specifying when production would start.

Nio Inc. It fell more than 5% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, leading the decline among rivals. XPeng Inc. fell more than 3% for a while, while BYD Co. declined.

Chinese EV makers have recently seen monthly sales growth, yet not all of them have been treated equally by investors. Nio shares have lagged behind its competitors this year as it has been posting consistent losses. Tesla’s news also comes after the European Union launched an anti-subsidy investigation into EVs made in China, a move that could see measures such as the imposition of retaliatory duties.

“The Tesla news could weigh on investor sentiment towards its Chinese competitors, and Nio could be more vulnerable to selling pressure due to weak financials and production,” said Andy Wong, fund manager at LW Asset Management Advisors Ltd. “

Bloomberg reported last week that NIO was cutting jobs and may close non-core businesses to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Its shares rose by more than 7% on Monday. A separate report in October revealed that the company was building out a dealer network in Europe to accelerate sales growth.

A cheaper Tesla model, produced in Germany, could improve the US firm’s competitive edge over Chinese brands as carmakers race to reduce costs and create attractive, affordable EVs. For comparison, BYD’s models in Europe include the 40,000 euro Eto 3 sport utility vehicle and the 28,900 euro Dolphin hatchback.

“Europe has become a question mark for Chinese EV makers because of the ongoing investigations,” said Way-Sern Ling, managing director of Union Bancaire Privé. “Xpeng and BYD continue to make good progress in Europe, but Nio has its own issues. Its delivery is very weak compared to its Chinese competitors.

–With assistance from Linda Lew.

