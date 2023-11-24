The change in visa rules came when French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday.

Beijing announced that from December, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be allowed to visit China for 15 days without a visa.

The relaxation in visa rules will be trialled for one year.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonnade was in Beijing to seek assurances that China would not directly or indirectly help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Beijing has avoided criticizing Russia’s invasion or the Hamas attack that sparked its latest war with Israel, taking a different stance than many in Europe and the United States. It has accused the West of prolonging the European conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine and called for an end to fighting in both wars.

Their meetings in Beijing underlined an effort by the two sides to continue dialogue despite growing differences, whether over the Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war or Europe’s huge trade deficit with China. The talks in some ways foreshadowed the EU-China leaders’ meeting next month.

In a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier in the day, Colonna said their countries should work together to address issues such as climate change and biodiversity. A major UN climate conference begins in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, next week.

“As major powers, we both share the responsibility to address global challenges… and we can make concerted efforts to reduce tensions around the world,” he said.

China has been critical of US efforts to enlist the help of its allies, including Europe, in competing with China on trade, technology and security. It has accused the US of creating a group to stop the development and rise of China.

Foreign Minister Wang warned against politicization of issues and protectionism. The European Union is taking a tough stance on China and launching a trade investigation into subsidies given to Chinese electric vehicle makers.

