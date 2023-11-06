China ‘doesn’t want to be left out’: Community reacts to HK spot Bitcoin ETF news

The cryptocurrency community is excited that the Hong Kong government is reportedly considering the launch of a spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) amid the ongoing regulatory push against such products in the United States.

Bitmex co-founder Arthur Hayes believes that the potential entry of Hong Kong into spot crypto ETFs could be an important development in the context of the economic confrontation between the US and China.

Hayes expressed excitement over the competition between the two economies on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6 and stressed that this competition will ultimately be good for Bitcoin (BTC).

“The competition is amazing. If the US has its own proxy asset manager, BlackRock, launching an ETF, then China needs its own proxy asset manager to launch one,” he wrote.

Cryptocurrency brand Coin Bureau also quickly reacted to the potential spot crypto ETF launch in Hong Kong. According to Coin Bureau, there may be some pressure on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amid other jurisdictions like Hong Kong jumping on the bandwagon of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

“This is a sobering story for the SEC that if they continue to stifle capital markets innovation in the United States, other countries are going to fill this void,” Coin Bureau wrote on X.

Crypto influencer Lark Davis also emphasized that the latest spot crypto ETF news from Hong Kong shows that the Chinese government does not want to miss out on crypto opportunities.

“Hong Kong is now going to get a spot Bitcoin ETF! “The Chinese don’t want to miss the money,” Davis said.

Securities and Futures Commission CEO Julia Leung said Hong Kong is considering allowing retail investors to access spot ETFs linked to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, provided regulatory concerns are met, according to a Nov. 5 report by Bloomberg. . The SFC did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph. Request for comment.

Hong Kong’s potential move into a spot Bitcoin ETF comes as at least a dozen investment firms in the US are looking to launch similar products in the country despite long-running pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although both Hong Kong and the US allow crypto ETFs linked to futures contracts, the jurisdictions have not yet approved spot crypto ETFs. Unlike a futures Bitcoin ETF, which tracks futures contracts to replicate BTC prices, a spot Bitcoin ETF holds BTC directly, allowing investors to gain exposure to the asset.

The US was the first country to launch a futures-linked crypto ETF in 2021, with Hong Kong following in its footsteps with the launch of CSOP cryptocurrency futures products in late 2022. Combined with the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF, Hong Kong holds about $65 million in crypto ETF assets, according to Bloomberg. Future crypto ETFs have seen low demand in Hong Kong, with their holdings still small compared to other global crypto funds.

Geographic segmentation of assets in publicly listed crypto funds. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation – Hong Kong’s largest bank – will reportedly enable its customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether (ETH)-based ETFs in June 2023.

