China Daily: Financial Street Forum focuses on enhancing openness and cooperation for shared development and mutual benefit

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Serving as a national-level platform for the official release of financial policies and benign interaction between finance and the real economy, the annual conference of the Financial Street Forum 2023 begins in Beijing from Wednesday. Held. The meeting by Friday aims to create a benchmark for China’s financial reform and development and promote openness, cooperation and win-win outcomes on the world stage.

More than 400 luminary guests from more than 30 countries and regions around the world are sharing their views on current economic and financial hot topics and exploring opportunities and ways of international cooperation to overcome challenges in the global economic and financial sector. How can it contribute better to economic development?

The conference, consisting of one main forum, three parallel forums and a total of 22 sessions, on the theme of enhancing financial openness and cooperation for a better China, a better world—shared development and mutual benefit, is being co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government . , People’s Bank of China, National Financial Regulatory Administration, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The five main forums focus on topics such as strengthening international macroeconomic policy dialogue to enhance global economic and financial resilience. Heads of financial regulatory departments, policy committee members, exchange directors and CEOs of renowned multinationals have been invited for in-depth discussions.

Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li said at the opening ceremony that China’s financial market is large, full of potential and rapidly developing; With a solid foundation in the real economy, it has become a major force in maintaining global financial stability.

As the national financial management center, Beijing has abundant financial resources, a concentration of financial institutions, an abundance of financial talents, and is at the forefront of the exploration and practice of financial reforms, he said.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said monetary policy will pay more attention to cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustment, maintain appropriate and abundant liquidity, support stable economic growth and support key Will increase. Strategies, key areas and weak links.

The market will play a decisive role in shaping the exchange rate at the appropriate equilibrium level, he said.

