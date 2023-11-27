China connects CBDC to world’s largest commodities market

Source: Kitty/Adobe

A state-owned Chinese bank will link the digital yuan to “the world’s largest small commodities market” through its payments platform.

According to the People’s Daily, the new “cross-border” CBDC drive is the brainchild of the Bank of China and the city of Yiwu.

Not to be confused with the Central People’s Bank of China, the Bank of China is a major commercial bank.

It is majority-owned by the Chinese state and is considered the fourth largest financial institution in the world.

The Futian district of Yiwu, in Zhejiang province, is home to a 7 km long market.

Its thousands of vendors sell “small” items to importers around the world.

The Bank of China deal will add digital yuan interoperability options to a payments platform called Yiwu Pay.

Earlier this year Yiwu launched Yiwu Pay, a “global payments platform” that it claimed could serve “100 countries and regions.”

The platform can handle payments in 16 fiat currencies, allowing customers and vendors to make and receive international payments.

The development allows merchants to process digital yuan “cross-border payments.”

It will also integrate “cross-border capital circulation” compliance solutions for digital CNY clients.

The solution will also adhere to a range of Forex compliance protocols.

The bank said the solution has already been “successfully implemented” by some Yiwu-based merchants.

Buildings in the Futian district of Yiwu, China. (Source: iamdanw [CC BY 2.0],

The Chinese digital yuan is making progress across borders

This breakthrough comes just months after Yiwu announced that 90% of its vendors accept digital yuan payments.

The city claimed that its marketplace was collectively aiming to process approximately $1.5 billion worth of CBDC transactions before the end of the year.

Yiwu is informally known as the “Small Goods Capital of the World”, manufacturing and trading goods such as clothing, toys, home goods, smartphone accessories and jewellery.

Its vendors have established business relationships with more than 230 countries and regions around the world.

The physical Futian District Market remains popular with tourists.

But in recent years, the city has focused on expanding its online presence, supplying clients to several major international e-commerce platforms.

Chinese banks have been expanding their efforts to move the digital yuan into the cross-border payments sector in recent months.

