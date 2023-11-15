China-based Boya Interactive to acquire $100 million worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum

Boya Interactive, a board and card game company based in China and listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, has announced plans to acquire approximately $100 million worth of cryptocurrency assets, primarily BTC and ETH.

This strategic business decision comes as institutional crypto investment increases, with Bitcoin and Ethereum emerging as major beneficiaries.

Boya’s purchase of BTC and ETH

The company’s board of directors suggested that it is important to purchase crypto assets to help grow its presence in the Web3 landscape.

According to a document released by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Boya Interactive has proposed to acquire the assets within a period of 12 months. This period starts when the resolution is passed in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Boya also said that the notice for the EGM and any other necessary information as per the listing rules will be sent to shareholders in the coming days on or before November 30.

The document begins with a reference to a voluntary announcement made by the company on August 10, proposing the purchase of the crypto.

This leading firm is looking to acquire two primary assets: Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to reports, approximately $90 million will be allocated equally between ETH and BTC. The remaining $10 million will be used to purchase the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The company emphasizes that a potential acquisition will depend on bidding and demand prices for the cryptocurrency in the open market. BoA does not intend to pay a premium of more than 10% of the market value for these digital assets. The company plans to finance the potential acquisition using its idle cash reserves.

The board is responsible for determining which cryptocurrencies to acquire and their respective allocation ratios, including the optimal purchase timing.

Why Bitcoin and Ethereum?

In the documentation, Boya highlights its investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum and provides insight into its reasoning. Specifically, the company aims to acquire a cryptocurrency that is consistent with its business growth strategies while passing rigorous risk management tests.

Additionally, Boya seeks to invest in cryptocurrencies with strong market liquidity and significant market valuations. Specifically, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and USDT are among the assets with the highest market liquidity.

Recently, major assets like BTC and ETH have been garnering huge amounts of institutional investment. Reports show that institutional investors have poured billions into two important crypto assets. Institutional investors are also looking to take advantage of the long bull season that is coming to a close.

