China Apple ban, Nike earnings, leisure market: what to watch

China’s ban on Apple phones (AAPL) continues to spread. Nike (NKE) reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings this week. With inflation low and signs of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year, the stock market is seen to be quite bullish through the end of 2023. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts from across the industry to discuss these trending stories and more. Investors are keeping an eye on this this week.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer discusses earnings on deck this week, highlighted by Nike. “We’re going to get Nike’s report by the end of November, so we’re going to get a portion of those holiday sales,” Schaefer said. “We’ll understand how Nike started the holiday season, and then their outlook as well. Will get what they expect.”

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickre breaks down the stock market rally and what to expect in 2024. Blikre said, “We’re in the middle of a nice rally… If we have historical norms, we should get additional rallies at the end of the year. There have been arguments that some of them could already be brought forward to Thanksgiving.” “But we see that the incredible bullishness in the markets is still continuing.”

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses China’s ongoing ban on Apple iPhones and the impact on the market for Apple. “This is a major step forward from China’s directive to its state agencies that their employees should leave their foreign devices at home… This is a direct blow to Apple’s market share in China,” Ferre said. Is.”

Ben Emmons, senior portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth, discusses 2024 investment opportunities amid a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. Emmons said, “I think what Powell did last week was somewhat historic in a way… If the dollar starts a broad weakening trend, boats are lifted not just in commodities. , but they will also increase in emerging markets.”

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre explains current US gas prices and what to expect from the gas and oil markets in 2024. Ferre said, “For the last 13 weeks, we have seen a downward trend in gasoline prices…According to several analysts I have talked to, and they are predicting that yes, if these trends continue, we will see a decline in gasoline prices by the end of the year.” “You’re likely to see less than $3 per gallon across the U.S. by 2020. That’s certainly a good sign for the fight against inflation.”

Source: finance.yahoo.com