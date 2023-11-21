China and Saudi Arabia sign $7 billion currency swap deal to boost de-dollarization

alexsava/Getty Images

China and Saudi Arabia signed a currency swap agreement worth about $7 billion.

This is another step towards de-dollarization as countries attempt to reduce the use of the greenback.

The outstanding balance of China’s foreign currency swap lines has reached a record 117.1 billion yuan, Bloomberg reported.

China and Saudi Arabia reached a currency swap agreement worth nearly $7 billion, marking another step in the de-dollarization trend as countries around the world move away from the greenback.

The three-year deal allows for a maximum of 50 billion yuan, or 26 billion riyals.

While relatively small, the deal could be symbolically huge as Saudi Arabia is the world’s top oil exporter, and most global oil trades are conducted in dollars.

And although Russia is China’s top oil supplier, China imported $65 billion worth of Saudi crude in 2022, according to Chinese customs data cited by Reuters. This accounts for about 83% of the country’s total exports to China.

More broadly, however, China is on a campaign to promote the internationalization of the yuan in an effort to dethrone the dollar.

Last month, RBC reported that 25% of Russia’s trade with countries other than China was settled with the renminbi. And a report from JPMorgan in September said that more and more oil trading is taking place with currencies other than the dollar.

Meanwhile, the outstanding balances of China’s foreign currency swap lines hit a new high of 117.1 billion yuan in September, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg.

China has signed other currency swap agreements this year with countries such as Argentina. In fact, according to a report released last month, the Chinese central bank currently has 29 active swap agreements, worth more than 4 trillion yuan.

Beijing has also encouraged foreign investors to access Chinese markets by issuing Panda bonds. In the latest Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese banks also signed a series of yuan-denominated loans to countries such as Peru and Malaysia.

