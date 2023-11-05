Affiliate Market Research

“Recent innovations in stationary fuel cell technologies in China and Japan are increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These innovations include advanced materials, advanced processing, automation and circular economy principles, extending fuel cell lifespan and reducing waste. China’s focus on clean energy and emissions reduction is consistent with increased investment in stationary fuel cells. Meanwhile, Japan’s expertise in hydrogen fuel cell technology is supporting power generation. New hydrogen, including unconventional reserves and emerging production methods. “And the ongoing exploration of natural gas sources supports this progress. Together, these innovations shape the future of efficient, environmentally responsible power generation in the stable fuel cell markets of China and Japan.”

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,China and Japan stationary fuel cell market By Capacity (1 kW, 1 kW to 5 kW, 5 kW to 250 kW, 250 to 1 MW and above 1 MW), Type (Proton Exchange Membrane F)UL Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), and others), Applications (Combined Heat and Power, Prime) electricity, uninterruptible power supplies, and others), end uses (transportation, defense, oil and gas, utilities, and others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast2023-2032, according to the report. The China and Japan stationary fuel cell market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Determinants of Development

China and Japan stationary fuel cell market growth is mainly influenced by stringent government regulations to control rising pollution, increasing demand for distributed power systems, and initiatives to develop hydrogen economy. These factors collectively drive innovation and adoption of sustainable fuel cells to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. However, the high cost of catalysts, and the absence of alternatives for energy storage and power generation restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in fuel cell demand and technological development in fuel cells will provide ample opportunities for the stable fuel cell market development of China and Japan.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022–2031 base year 2021 Market size in 2022 $0.7 billion Market size in 2032 $2.5 billion CAGR 13.6% Number of pages in report 206 segments covered Capacity, types, applications, end-uses and regions. drivers Government’s strict rules to control increasing pollution Increase in demand for distributed power system Initiative towards developing hydrogen economy opportunity Demand for fuel cells and technological developments in fuel cells Compulsion High cost of catalyst leads to high cost of fuel cell Availability of options for energy storage and power generation

Impact landscape

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted major end users of stationary fuel cells, including power generation, aerospace, oil and gas industries, thereby stunting market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has impacted the stationary fuel cell sector and impacted economic growth in many places. Many manufacturing operations have been disrupted due to lockdowns and curfews, causing gasoline prices to rise. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness regarding the need to reduce GHG emissions and improve air quality will boost market demand during the forecast period.

proton exchange membrane fuel cell Section To maintain Its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on type, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment accounted for approximately three-fifths of the stationary fuel cell market in China and Japan in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The main advantage of adopting PEMFC is that the by-product of the reaction in the fuel cell is only water. The presence of this feature of fuel cell makes it the most preferred solution for the transportation sector. Furthermore, investment in R&D has increased and many universities and government organizations are engaged in research and demonstration projects of new technologies in the proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) industry.

5kw to 250kw to the section maintain Its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of capacity, the 5 kW to 250 kW segment accounted for the highest share of China and Japan stationary fuel cell market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Government programs and incentives, particularly in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Japan and others, are expected to promote the development of combined heat and power, including the development of a stationary fuel cell. significant impact on. The US federal government and several state governments have introduced incentives and tax breaks for CHP installations.

supreme power to the section maintain Its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of application, prime power segment accounted for the largest revenue share in China and Japan stationary fuel cell market in 2021. The prime power segment accounted for almost half of China and Japan’s stationary fuel cell market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. According to end use, it is divided into transportation, defence, oil and gas, utilities and others.

Transportation segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of end-use industry, the transportation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the China and Japan stationary fuel cell market in 2021. The decline in fossil fuel resources and increase in demand for fossil fuel resources led to government investment in alternative resources which led to the use of hydrogen fuel cells in the transportation sector. Stationary fuel cells are used as power stations to power vehicles. Furthermore, India, China and other developing countries have started building hydrogen-related manufacturing and infrastructure and are taking initiatives through various policies to increase hydrogen production. Due to several major upcoming projects, the China and Japan stationary fuel cell market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:-

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global China and Japan stationary fuel cell market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive landscape.

