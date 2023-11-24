China wants to attract tourists from these five European countries.

China will soon allow visa-free entry for citizens of five European countries and Malaysia.

The announcement was made on Friday as the country tries to encourage more people to do business and tourism.

From December 1, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be allowed to enter China without a visa for up to 15 days. The testing program will remain in effect for one year.

It aims to “facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and the high-level opening up to the outside world,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

China’s international travel still not back on track

China’s strictness Epidemic measures, which included required quarantine for all arrivals, discouraged many people from visiting for nearly three years. Restrictions were lifted earlier this year, but international travel has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

China had earlier allowed visa-free entry for citizens of Brunei, Japan and Singapore but later suspended it COVID-19 the outbreak. It resumed visa-free entry for Brunei and Singapore in July but has not done so for Japan.

In the first six months of the year, China According to immigration statistics, 8.4 million entries and exits by foreigners were recorded. That compares with 977 million in all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

The government is seeking foreign investment to help boost the sluggish economy, and some businessmen are flocking to trade fairs and meetings, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook. Foreign tourists are still rarer than before the pandemic.

How else is China making travel easier for Europeans?

Interest in China as a tourist destination has increased among Europeans this year.

data from online travel agency Trip.com projects a 663 percent increase in total bookings from Europe to China in 2022 compared to 2019 and an increase of nearly 29 percent.

United Kingdom and Germany The data showed China was among the top 10 sources of inbound travelers globally. Shenzhen and Shanghai are the most popular destinations.

beyond this is new visa free According to the plans, the country is further encouraging inbound tourism by promoting cultural and historical attractions. China is also enhancing tourism infrastructure by investing in technology, travel guides and e-payment systems.

