China AI startup stockpiled Nvidia chips for 18 months before ban

(Bloomberg) — One of China’s emerging artificial-intelligence startups made purchases earlier this year to ensure it had enough high-end Nvidia Corp. semiconductors before the U.S. government imposed tough export restrictions. , which cut into sales of such chips. All Chinese customers.

Most read from Bloomberg

Founder and CEO Kai-Fu Lee said the startup, 01.AI, bought enough chips to last for the next 18 months. Nvidia’s graphics processing units or GPUs are considered the most advanced for training AI models like OpenAI’s GPT4.

“We have stockpiled a lot of Nvidia chips,” Li said during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum. The 61-year-old, who is also the CEO of venture capital fund Sinovation Ventures, founded 01.AI earlier this year and helped push its valuation to more than $1 billion in less than eight months.

China’s Communist Party is leading an investment campaign to develop its own advanced semiconductor capabilities as the U.S. government cuts supplies of chips and chip-making equipment, but Li said it is unclear how. Whether the country can create the requisite technologies before companies like them die out. of foreign supplies. Semiconductors are the foundation of the technology industry, essential building blocks for everything from AI and smartphones to military applications.

“The jury is out on whether China can make chips that are equal or nearly as good as this in 1.5 years,” said Li, a four-decade AI veteran who previously worked at Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google in China. Have worked in the unit.

He described the growing tension between the US and China as regrettable and predicted that it would further divide the technology world.

“We will have two parallel universes,” he said. “Americans will supply their products and technologies to the US and other countries and Chinese companies will manufacture for China and anyone who uses Chinese products. The reality is that they won’t be competing much in the same market.”

01.AI recently introduced an open-source large language model called Yi-34b, which has outperformed major open-source rivals such as Meta Platform Inc.’s Llama2 on some metrics, according to Hugging Face Rankings . The startup hopes to offer proprietary versions of LLM to paying customers, as well as applications, so it can generate revenue in the future.

“After zero this year,” we expect very significant revenue next year, Lee said in a separate interview at the event.

Building AI models is very expensive, Li said, because you have to spend millions on chips to improve the technology. But there is no alternative as there is a direct correlation between the money spent on GPU and the performance of the products. 01.AI raised money from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud unit to buy chips, and before that it borrowed money from Sinovation.

“The best strategy is for large language model generative AI companies to do consistent, ongoing fundraising,” he said. “Every time money is raised a significant portion, perhaps three quarters, goes into purchasing GPUs.”

“As a human race we have never seen a technology that automatically gets smarter every time we add more GPUs,” Lee said. “That’s a constant, never ending. And as long as that GPU is being translated into more intelligence, and as long as more intelligence is being translated into profitable applications, the virtuous cycle continues.

–With assistance from Francine Lacqua and Yvonne Mann.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com