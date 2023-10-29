Chimpzy is close to its presale goal – limited time to get tokens for discount

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release which is not part of cryptonews.com Editorial content.

Hot new crypto sensation Chimpzy is approaching the end of its presale. It has already raised $1.7M ahead of its pre-sale target. Presale traffic has increased over the past few days due to the token’s high relevance in the meme coin and stability markets.

Each presale goal is met with a donation

Chimpzy aims to meet predetermined objectives upon completing new presale milestones as an example of its commitment to wildlife conservation.

For example, the project has contributed to reviving Brazilian rainforests with the planting of 1200 trees, donated $15,000 to conserve the last herd of elephants adapted to the desert, and planted 20,000 trees in Guatemala.

Upon reaching its final presale milestone, Chimpzy announced a donation to aid forgotten animals in war-torn Ukraine.

Chimp hits another growth goal! Chimpzy is going to donate to Forgotten Animals to help save these forgotten animals from war-torn Ukraine and will burn another 1 billion tokens tomorrow, bringing the total supply to 36 billion tokens! , pic.twitter.com/VmBixxrpZ8 – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 22 October 2023

While donations are dedicated to the broader good, a token burn is also included with each milestone to benefit early investors. For example, the last presale milestone caused 1 billion tokens to be burned, effectively reducing the total supply to 36 billion tokens.

This is a part of ChimpZ’s ongoing effort to reduce the total supply of CHMPZ tokens. The burning mechanism is set to support favorable price dynamics for beginning investors.

Fully functional chimp shop to open soon

A few days ago, the chimp shop was opened for exploration. It currently features a variety of products such as T-shirts, tank tops and mugs with powerful messages that promote wildlife conservation and climate action.

With the merchandise, Chimpzy aims to create a community of environmentally conscious users and allow them to show their dedication to a green future. The current version of Chimp Shop is the first stage of a two-part opening.

At this current stage, the functionality is limited to browsing diverse merchandise on the website and creating personalized shop accounts. Shopping functionality is currently disabled. But after quality control tests and final negotiations with the payment provider, a fully operational shop will go live where users can purchase ChimpZ gear and earn CHMPZ tokens as rewards.

Wildlife conservation with a blockchain twist

Chimpzy demonstrates a deep commitment to wildlife conservation and revolutionizes the field by introducing crypto incentives and blockchain tokenization into the equation.

It has designated a portion of its profits to support legitimate environmental efforts, partnering with organizations such as the WILD Foundation, Rainforest Rescue, The Giving Block, and One Tree Planted to name a few.

As mentioned above, the implemented initiatives have outperformed their planned roadmap.

As Chimpzi achieves new milestones in its ongoing presale, which has now raised over $1.7 million, the project will continue to contribute to more meaningful initiatives.

Another key pillar of the chimp is its reward system. Apart from staking, users can earn money from the platform by associating with the Shop2Earn, Play2Earn, or Trade2Earn platform. They empower users to earn and track rewards.

One of these three platforms is Chimpzy Shop. Within this ecosystem, users have multiple avenues to earn rewards beyond purchases, including participation in the Play-to-Earn and Trade-to-Earn areas.

Environmentally conscious users can generate extra income while actively contributing to the conservation of our planet with Chimpanzee. Chimpzy’s NFT marketplace is currently under development.

Designed to handle volatility

Chimpzy has launched the staking and burning mechanism to ensure the stability of its price appreciation even in the face of constant market fluctuations. It is designed to incentivize NFT Passport holders by offering the possibility of rewards. Whereas burning gradually reduces the token supply.

Both enable early investors to maximize their profits as the project continues to grow.

🔥Chimpzy has just burned another 1 billion tokens bringing the total supply to 36 billion! We’re going to announce our next growth goal this week and will issue a new press release to announce this accomplishment! The chimp army united once again to help them… pic.twitter.com/mgUF2y5js4 – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 22 October 2023

Limited time to get token

There are two main investment options on Chimpzy. The first of these is the Chimpzy crypto token, which is used as payment and rewards within the ecosystem. Next up is the Chimp NFT Passport, which increases the earning potential of holders on the Shop2Earn, Play2Earn, and Trade2Earn platforms.

The presale of chimp is now in the final stages. It will sell out in a few days having already raised $1.7 million. Early investors can avail attractive bonuses (up to 4X) and discounts during the presale.

To calculate the cost of your pre-sale purchase taking into account bonuses, please visit https://chimpzee.io/calcute,

Once the presale is over, the token will prove to be an expensive buy as the meme coin elements of Chimpzy could trigger its initial price action anywhere from 10X to 12X.

