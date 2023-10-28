Chimpzy burns over 1 billion CHMPZ tokens, announces new goal

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release which is not part of cryptonews.com Editorial content.

Chimp (CHMPZ) The project is making significant progress in its efforts, and the upcoming opening of the Chimp Shop is further increasing the anticipation. As its launch approaches, investors are jumping on board, contributing to the project’s impressive funding total of over $1.7 million.

The team announced a new goal to help WeForest plant more than 5000 trees in Tanzania and burn another 1 billion tokens.

In this comprehensive overview, we provide you with all the necessary details about the project, including the attractive bonuses associated with participating in the presale, as well as an in-depth look at the overall nature of the project and its ecosystem.

1 billion CHMPZ burned, presale breaks $1.7 million mark

Chimpzy is going to help Wayforest plant over 5000 trees in Tanzania to help fight climate change and also burning another 1 billion tokens will reduce the total supply to 35 billion tokens! We’re on track to plant over 5000 trees in Tanzania!🎄🌍 Take advantage of the present… pic.twitter.com/muuU5z5wxE – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 26 October 2023

The CHMPZ presale is seeing remarkable success and the CHMPZ burn is only adding to the excitement. So much so that the CHMPZ presale has passed the $1.7 million milestone, and the goal of raising the next $1.85 million looks even closer.

Once the raise goal is reached, the team will help WeForest plant over 5000 trees in Tanzania to help fight climate change as well as burn another 1 billion tokens, bringing the total supply to 35 billion tokens !

Currently priced at $0.00125, the token is set to rise to $0.00140 in the next phase, with a final listing price of $0.00185. Participants also have an exclusive opportunity to receive the Chimpzy Diamond NFT Passport, offering the biggest prizes. Additionally, there is a 4x bonus coin reward for investors, bringing the cost down to $0.00093.

The CHMPZ token is seamlessly integrated into the ChimpZ ecosystem, serving as the primary currency governing all activities and incentives within the platform. Within this framework, users can use CHMPZ tokens for various transactions and become eligible for rewards in the form of additional CHMPZ tokens.

For those who are unable to secure the Chimpzy Diamond NFT Passport during the presale, it will be available later at a higher price, albeit with limited availability. Individuals who did not participate in the presale will have to wait for the prelaunch of the whitelist NFT Passport, an opportunity reserved exclusively for presale participants. The eligibility to receive the Chimpzy Diamond NFT Passport will remain intact only for those who participated in the initial presale round. When CHMPZ coins are used to obtain ChimpZ NFT Passports, a burning mechanism will be activated, potentially reducing the total circulating supply by 10%.

Users have other features to look forward to

Chimpzy is deeply committed to addressing important issues such as wildlife conservation and mitigating climate change, while also providing users with a means to generate passive income. In support of these causes, the project team has pledged to allocate 10% of the token supply and a portion of the profits to organizations dedicated to tackling these challenges. Additionally, Chimpzy has outlined plans for an ambassador program and a community outreach initiative, funded through the project’s resources, to emphasize the importance of raising awareness and funding for conservation-related efforts.

Chimpzy offers a comprehensive suite of features, including play-to-earn, shop-to-earn, and trade-to-earn mechanisms. These functionalities empower users to earn rewards while actively contributing to the broader objectives of the project. The chimp shop is particularly noteworthy.

The shop offers a range of unique merchandise for sale and earns passive income for you in the form of CHMPZ coins. This will go towards your efforts to fight climate change and protect animals from cruelty. A portion of the profits from the shop will be donated to charity.

Differentiating itself from traditional online marketplaces, Chimpzy Shop serves as a centralized hub for a wide variety of products and items. In contrast, NFT marketplaces enable the trading of NFTs, providing a means to generate passive income through sharing in a portion of the platform’s trading fees.

Chimpzy has introduced a variety of features to engage cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with a special emphasis on the Chimpzy Shop, NFT Marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Game. Among the range of features available, these three components are particularly noteworthy.

By achieving specific milestones in the environmentally conscious Zero Tolerance game, players can collect CHMPZ tokens. For an enhanced passive income experience within the ChimpZ ecosystem, ChimpZ NFT Passport holders receive additional benefits, which contribute to the accumulation of more CHMPZ tokens. The following outlines the steps involved in obtaining a Chimp NFT Passport.

Additionally, Chimp is on the verge of launching a mobile application that incorporates AI technology to create personalized chimp AI avatars. This innovative mobile app enables users to create their own unique chimpanzee avatar. To access this feature, users can obtain the Diamond NFT Passport, giving them the ability to customize a Chimp NFT Passport that serves as their digital representation within the ecosystem.

conclusion

Thanks to its philanthropic initiatives, Chimpzy has the potential to change the way people engage with the crypto ecosystem. These efforts highlight how cryptocurrencies can go beyond mere financial gain to positively contribute to the well-being of all beings. Make your contribution and take a look at the CHMPZ presale as soon as possible.

