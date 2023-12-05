Chimp’s Charity Engine: Promoting Good Causes and Financial Growth with One Week Left – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Chimpzy is a crypto-based charity engine that promotes good causes and financial growth through the Web3 ecosystem.

The project has attracted investments of around $2.5 million as investors rush to take advantage of the pre-sale gift structure.

With notable financial contributions to charitable organizations already within its scope, this is one passive income project you won’t want to miss.

Chimpzy: A charity engine that promotes good causes and financial growth

Chimpzy is on a mission to change the way we donate to charity through the Web3 ecosystem.

The project has created a system that allows investors to earn money while doing their part to save nature and fight climate change.

Chimpzy’s pre-sale has already raised $2.4 million, with a flood of latecomers trying to take advantage of the end of the pre-sale.

The whole idea behind the project is to retain all the charm of meme coins, namely passive income and 50x potential, while allowing the money to contribute positively to charitable organizations that help save animals and prevent deforestation. Have to collect.

This project helps change the perspective of the meme coin industry, expanding its scope beyond speculation and into a holistic enterprise that makes a positive impact on the world.

Redefining Passive Income Structures When Donating to Charity

Built on philosophical foundations, the Chimp Ecosystem consists of three integrated components that help create an ecosystem that raises money for charity and provides a passive income.

The three components include shop-to-earn, trade-to-earn, and play-to-earn.

Each component rewards $CHMPZ in the form of passive income for completing specific tasks.

For example, users who purchase unique merchandise in the Chimp Store earn $CHMPZ tokens as a reward for their purchases which represents the fight against animal extinction.

The trade-to-earn component is the first NFT marketplace that shares a portion of trading fees with NFT holders on the network. This is the first concept of its kind, and is expected to increase passive income as environmentally conscious NFT artists flood the market.

Finally, the Zero Tolerance earn-to-play game offers $CHMPZ rewards for players who reach set milestones in the game.

The Chimp NFT Passport is the glue that binds all these components together and is essential to earning the most passive income within the ecosystem.

For example, NFT passports offer higher rewards and special discounts in the Chimp Shop.

They also offer a higher share of trading fees on NFT marketplaces and higher rewards in a zero tolerance play-to-earn game.

Additionally, NFT holders can access discounted advertising on the platform and stake their NFTs to earn APY.

Following the fundraising, Chimp NFT Passports will be made available to all presale participants.

incredible donation has started

Apart from the passive income structure, Chimpji is already making waves in the market due to notable donations.

Some donations include planting thousands of trees and saving animals on the brink of extinction, such as desert-adapted elephants and black jaguars.

The best thing about donations is that they are verified on-chain or through official social media channels.

Some notable donations already made include the following:

$15,000 to the WILD Foundation to help rangers protect the last herd of desert-adapted elephants.

$20,000 to the WILD Foundation to help protect the last few black jaguars in the Brazilian rainforest.

More than 21,000 trees were planted in South American rainforests through One Tree Planted.

Forgotten Animals charity to spay and neuter 240 cats and 180 dogs in war-torn Ukraine.

A donation to Rainforest Rescue to protect 1,000 meters of Australian rainforest.

A donation to WeForest to plant 5,000 trees in Tanzania.

A full list of donations can be found on the project website/

investment opportunity last week

The presale is about to end, only a few days are left for the situation to be finalised.

The last step of the presale is to sell $CHMPZ tokens for $0.00155.

The pre-sale closeout gift allows you to win up to 1,000,000 $CHMPZ tokens for every $50,000 fundraising milestone – as long as you purchase more than $150 of $CHMPZ.

Furthermore, there is also a bonus structure that investors are taking advantage of. Combined with the gift, the bonus can reduce the purchase price to $0.00078 or less during the final phase.

Overall, with its overall mission, passive-income tokenomics, and meme coin appeal, Chimpzy is laying the foundation for a 50x increase in the coming weeks.

check chimpanzee

