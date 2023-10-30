Chimerics Inc [CMRX] Stock sold for $3584.0 by insider Jakeman David

Chimerix Inc’s filings showed that its Vice President of Finance and Accounting Jakeman David unloaded the company’s shares at $3584.0 on September 28. In a deal priced at $0.99 per share, 3,610 shares were sold. As a result of this transaction, Jakeman David now owns 133,142 shares worth approximately $0.13 million.

Then, Middleton Fred A. purchased 20,000 shares, yielding total proceeds of $19,636. By purchasing the shares at $0.98, the director now owns 80,000 shares.

Earlier, Andriol Michael T. had bought 51,700 shares. Shares worth $59,150 of Chimerics Inc. were divested by the Chief Business Officer and CFO at a price of $1.14 per share. As a result of the transaction, Andriol Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares, worth approximately $0.35 million.

Robert W. Baird started Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Rating of Outperform in a research note published on Friday, May 23, 2023; The price target was $7. PT values ​​the company’s stock at a premium of 86.0% to its Friday closing price.

Price Performance Review of CMRX

On Friday, Chimerics Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] Its stock jumped 4.41% to $0.98. In the same session, the stock’s lowest price of the day was $0.915, but rose to a high of $1.02. The stock has gained 2.75% in the last five days. Shares of Chimerics Inc. have declined approximately -47.52% since the year began. Yet, shares have declined -45.46% over the past year. While a 52-week high of $2.39 was reached on 01/13/23, a 52-week low of $0.92 was recorded on 10/27/23. The SMA for 50 days reached $1.0141, while for 200 days it reached $1.2723. A total of 0.58 million shares were traded, compared to 0.32 million shares traded in the previous session.

Support and resistance levels for CMRX stock

The 24-hour chart shows support level at 0.9208, breach of which would lead to further decline to 0.8654. On the upside, there is resistance level at 1.0258. Another resistance level may remain at 1.0754. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 14-day chart is at 48.16, which indicates neutral technical sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.0310, which suggests that the price will go lower in the next trading period. The Percentage R shows that the price change has been low at 57.79%. Stochastics %K at 19.46% indicates that the stock is a buy.

How much short interest is there in Chimerics Inc?

On October 12, 2023, shares of Chimerics Inc. recorded a huge increase in short interest, falling by 70000.0 shares to a total of 1.82 million shares. Yahoo Finance data shows that the prior-month short interest stood at 1.89 million shares on September 14, 2023. There was a decline of -3.85%, which means there is a negative sentiment for the stock. The day-to-cover ratio (short ratio) fell to 3.58, despite short shares comprising only 2.16% of the total stock float.

Chimerics Inc [CMRX] – Who are the largest shareholders?

In RA Capital Management LP’s filing, it revealed that the company now owns 6,501,624 shares, or about 7.34% of CMRX shares outstanding. Additionally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake by 83.52% bringing its total value to $4,202,567, while The Vanguard Group, Inc. reduced its stake in the firm by -6.08% to keep $4.0 million. In the last quarter, Armistice Capital LLC sold -100,000 shares of Chimerics Inc., while Citadel Advisors LLC sold -126,370 shares. Currently, Millennium Management LLC owns 2,308,042 shares worth $2.22 million. At the time of its latest 13F filing, Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2,071,309 shares of the company, worth $1.99 million.

According to FactSet, based on the opinion of analysts surveyed by the firm, Chimerics Inc.’s stock will price on average $7.00 next year. This is approximately 644.68 percent higher than the previous closing price of $0.94. Analysts expect the Chimerics Inc. stock to reach a high price of $11.00, while the lowest price estimate is $5.00. However, 7 analysts rate CMRX stock as a Buy in their predictions for 2023.

