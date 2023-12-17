Chileans vote on conservative draft constitution, a year after rejecting leftist charter

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans voted Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution to replace the country’s dictatorship-era charter.

The vote came more than a year after Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitution written by the left-leaning conference and described by many as one of the world’s most progressive charters.

The new document, written largely by conservative councillors, is more conservative than the document it seeks to replace, as it would deepen free-market principles, reduce state intervention and expand some women’s rights. Can limit. Voting closed on Sunday and results are expected by evening.

If the new charter is rejected, the Pinochet-era constitution – which was amended over the years – will remain in effect. That’s apparently what former President Michelle Bachelet was hoping for when she voted Sunday morning.

Bachelet, who campaigned to reject the new constitution, said, “I prefer something bad to something bad.”

One of the most controversial articles in the proposed new draft states that “the law protects the life of the unborn child,” with slight changes in wording from the current document. Some have warned that abortion could be completely banned in the South American country. May be illegal. Chilean law currently allows termination of pregnancy for three reasons: rape, nonviable fetus, and threat to the mother’s life.

Another article in the proposed document that has sparked controversy says that prisoners who suffer from a terminal illness and are not considered a threat to society at large can be placed under house arrest. Members of the left opposition have said the measure could benefit those convicted of crimes against humanity during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet from 1973–1990.

The new proposed document, which says Chile is a social and democratic state that “promotes the progressive development of social rights” through state and private institutions, is also being opposed by many local leaders, who say It eliminates the tax on homes that are a primary residence. An important source of state revenue that is paid for by the wealthiest people.

It would also set up new law enforcement institutions and says irregular immigrants should be expelled “as quickly as possible.”

70-year-old taxi driver Cesar Campos was quick to support the new constitution. They saw it as a vote against the left, whose views had largely dominated the earlier, rejected draft.

“(President Gabriel) Borick wants everyone to be equal,” said Campos. “Why should someone who studies or works all his life have to share it?”

The process of writing a new constitution began after street protests in 2019, when thousands of people complained about inequality in one of Latin America’s most politically stable and economically strongest countries.

But in 2022, 62% of voters rejected the proposed constitution, which would have portrayed Chile as a multinational state, established autonomous indigenous regions and prioritized the environment and gender equality.

One of the most recent polls, conducted by local firm Cadem in late November, indicated that 46% of those surveyed said they would vote against the new constitution, while 38% were in favor. The margin was much closer than three months earlier when the “no” vote was 20 points ahead of the “yes” side.

In the capital, Santiago, conversations before the vote often focused on security rather than the proposed charter. State statistics show an increase in robberies and other violent crimes, a development that benefits conservative forces.

Johanna Enriquez, a government employee who voted against the new constitution, said, “This whole process is a waste of government money… It’s a joke.” “It’s too extreme,” he said.

“Let’s keep what we have and, please, get to work providing public safety,” Enriquez said.

There was less enthusiasm among the people regarding the voting to be held on Sunday. After 10 elections of different types in less than 2 1/2 years, most citizens get tired, but in Chile voting is mandatory.

Malen Riveros, 19, a law student at the University of Chile, said the enthusiasm that was ignited by the 2019 street protests has been lost and for her, the choice on Sunday was between bad and worse.

“Expectations went away as time went on,” Riveros said. “People have already forgotten why we took to the streets.”

,

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Maria Verza and Patricia Luna, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com